Covid-19: Reunion emerges from a state of health emergency

The government announces, this Wednesday, October 13, that Reunion is coming out of the state of health emergency which had been in force since July 13 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

updated on October 13, 2021 at 7:20 p.m.



At the end of the Council of Ministers, the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal announces that Reunion is coming out of the state of health emergency, as of next Friday.

“In Reunion Island, we put an end this morning in the Council of Ministers (…) to the state of health emergency as of this Friday, by a decree which was adopted. This decision marks the clear and lasting improvement of the sanitary situation of the island “, Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said at the press conference held after the Council of Ministers.

What consequences?

The state of emergency allowed the prefect to decide on specific measures for Reunion Island, due to the gravity of the situation. The state of health emergency notably made it possible to impose a curfew and confinement in the department. These measures have been suspended, but there are still some restrictions which should be gradually lifted.

According to our information, the prefect of Reunion, Jacques Billant, should communicate on the last stages of his de-escalation plan by the weekend.

This lifting of the state of health emergency should allow it, for example, to put an end to the obligation to wear a mask on public roads. It should perhaps also allow him to raise the last gauges still in force in discotheques and standing concert venues.

State of health emergency since July 13

The state of health emergency was declared in Reunion on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the coronavirus. The decree ending the state of health emergency in Reunion was ratified on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers.

Last July, during a televised address, President Emmanuel Macron justified this decision by the “insufficient level of vaccination” and by the “High pressure” hospitable.

Nine weeks of improvement

“For nine weeks the improvement of the health situation has been confirmed on the island”, said Tuesday, the prefecture and the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

The confinement in force in Reunion since July 31 had been completely lifted on September 15 and the curfew at 11 p.m. ended on October 4.

From October 2 to 8, 241 cases were identified, bringing the incidence rate to 28.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. At the end of July, when the epidemic was in full resurgence, the incidence rate had exceeded 400 per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate had reached 10%. The prefecture then imposed a ban on moving outside a radius of 10 km around his home (5 km on weekends) and going out between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Towards the extension of the health pass?

The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass is presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. It also provides for the extension of the state of emergency in Guyana until December 31, 2021.