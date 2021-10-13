Covid-19: what is happening in Lozère where the incidence rate has been panicking for a few days?

the essential

The incidence rate of Lozère increased by 252% in one week. The small department of Occitanie is the department of France with the highest incidence rate in France according to the latest figures from Public Health France. Why such an outbreak?

But what is happening in Lozère? The smallest department in France in population, just over 75,000 inhabitants, has been posting worrying Covid-19 figures for a few days. With an incidence rate of 102 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Lozère is the department with the highest incidence rate in France. At the national level, the incidence rate is 43 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, this Tuesday, October 12.

In one week, the incidence rate even skyrocketed, increasing by 252%! Seven days ago, the incidence rate in Lozère was 29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. So how do you explain this sharp and sudden deterioration in the numbers?





“The epidemic situation has deteriorated sharply for about two weeks, especially these last three or four days. We have an incidence rate today which is twice the alert threshold, so at 102 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is starting to be worrying for our department “, commented the director of the ARS of Lozère Mathieu Pardell on France Bleu Gard Lozère. Compared to the small population of Lozère, the number of Covid-19 patients is estimated between 80 and 90.

When we look at the figures in detail, two clusters have been detected in recent days in two schools in the department. But it is not the only reason. “We have an increase of more than 500% for the incidence rate for 45/65 year olds, which is not linked to these clusters”, continues the departmental director of the ARS. Among the avenues studied: a relaxation of barrier gestures and a stronger spread of the virus. At the same time, Lozère is behind schedule for vaccination against Covid-19. Only 69.3% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule on October 10, according to Public Health France.

As a result, the Lozère prefecture has made the mask mandatory again since Monday in establishments open to the public and subject to the health pass. A possible return of the mask to school is under study.