Covid-19: what is Pims, this disturbing syndrome that attacks children from 4 to 11 years old?

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS) affects young children weeks after contracting Covid. More than 727 cases have been reported in France including one death.

Even if it is adults who are most seriously affected by Covid-19, a syndrome that occurs in children is not to be taken lightly, on the contrary.

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome called PIMS is a rare, serious condition that requires attention. detected early to initiate hospital treatment, as reported by the Haute Autorité de Santé.

Symptoms that are difficult to spot

Pims, this pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS) is a new systemic inflammatory entity in children.

It made its appearance with the Covid-19.

It is not only little known to doctors, but in addition suggestive signs are difficult to spot and therefore it is not easy to make a diagnosis.

These are fever, fatigue, digestive disorders …

A pathology that appears weeks after infection with Covid

This new pathology breaks out weeks after Covid infection in children, but most of the time this infection goes unnoticed because Covid in children has very few symptoms or no symptoms at all.





A rare and serious syndrome that has affected more than 727 children

This syndrome is rare, of course, but it can be serious.

Indeed, Public Health France identified between March 1, 2020 and September 26, 2021, 727 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome including one death, including 648 in proven connection with the Covid.

The median age of cases was 7 years: 25% of cases were over 4 years old and 75% of cases were under 11 years old.

Symptoms that should alert

If the child has a fever that exceeds 3 days, it is best to consult.

The first symptoms that should alert parents are high fever, digestive upset, pain or diarrhea or vomiting, rashes and severe fatigue.

But beware these symptoms are also those of most pediatric diseases. It is the duration of the fever and fatigue that should alert.

Pims therefore causes a persistent fever with possible rash, conjunctivitis, hypotension, shock, myocardial dysfunction, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.

And 2/3 placed in intensive care, hospitalization between 8 and 10 days

Once diagnosed, Pims must be quickly taken care of and is treated with immunoglobulins and corticosteroids, according to Franceinfo.

Two thirds of patients are placed in intensive care for increased monitoring and the hospitalization of the child lasts between 8 and 10 days.