Covid-19: why aren’t we seeing new variants appear?

They are known under the names of Alpha, Beta or Gamma … The variants have largely participated in the pandemic waves of Covid-19. But for some time now, only the Delta variant has persisted and no mutation has appeared. La Dépêche du Midi explains why.

Delta, Alpha, Gamma, formerly Indian, English or even Breton … They made the headlines for months but where have the Covid-19 variants gone?

If some are still detected occasionally by scientists such as Beta and Gamma, others have almost or completely disappeared from radars: this is the case of the Alpha (English) which appears very little or the tricolor mutation, the variant Breton who has completely disappeared, like the first variants elsewhere.

On the other hand, the Delta (Indian) has largely imposed itself in Europe causing most of the contaminations. But since then, no new Epsilon, Kappa or Theta variants … What does that mean?

“In Europe, a large part of the population is vaccinated. The virus therefore circulates less. And when a virus circulates less, in fine, it does not mutate as much. There are therefore fewer variants that appear, “summarizes Dr. Anne Goffard, virologist at the Lille Infection and Immunity Center (Inserm).





“There are actually less because we have achieved a significant level of collective immunity thanks to vaccination and natural immunity thanks to infections,” she continues.

Africa, a new vector of variants?

If the weather is therefore lull in terms of the epidemic, “this is not a definitively settled situation” and epidemiologists anticipate certain risks: “In other regions of the world, especially in Africa, the Covid-19 circulates a lot and this increases the threat of the appearance of new variants “, develops the virologist.

The risk of variants in relation to vaccines

The potential future new variants would not be “necessarily more ferocious as can be the Delta variant which circulates very quickly. But the major fear is that a new mutation escapes vaccination”, explains Dr. Goffard.

Today, RNA-Messenger vaccines like Pfizer have a very high protection rate with 88% effectiveness according to a study by The Lancet, “which is enormous and rare for a vaccine”, estimates the Lille virologist.

The Delta variant already escapes “a little bit from this rate of protection of the vaccine against Covid-19”, but not excessively. “Pharmaceutical companies are, moreover, certainly in the process of preparing a vaccine against Delta which could respond to other variants,” reassures Anne Goffard.

Now, the question is to know, for these epidemiologists, “if the variant will continue to circulate at low noise; if this virus will become seasonal; or if it will disappear like the Sars-Cov of 2004 which flew away” while ” the pandemic wave is dying out “.