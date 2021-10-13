Covid: the United States reopens its land borders

Posted on Oct 13, 2021 7:51 AMUpdated Oct 13, 2021, 7:52 AM

After the air, the earth. The United States will open “in early November” its land borders with Mexico and Canada to vaccinated travelers, said a senior White House official quoted by AFP. The United States had already announced on September 20 the upcoming opening of borders for vaccinated travelers arriving by plane.

This senior official assured, during a conference call, that the precise date of entry into force of the new device would be known “very soon” for these trips by land, as for international travel by plane. “It will go together,” he said.

Two-step opening

As regards the land crossing of borders, the new system will be put in place in “two phases”. Initially, vaccines will be required for “non-essential” trips, such as sightseeing or visiting family, but the vaccination requirement will not apply to trips deemed “essential”, which have always been allowed. Secondly, from “early January” 2022, all travelers, whatever their reasons, must be fully vaccinated. This will allow time for people with compelling reasons for crossing the border, such as heavy truck drivers, to be vaccinated.





The current restrictions for these land borders, which expire on October 21, will therefore be extended once again, until the date of entry into force of the new device. Faced with the pandemic, the United States closed its borders in March 2020, for millions of travelers coming in particular from the European Union, the United Kingdom or China, then India or Brazil. But also for visitors coming, by land, from Canada and Mexico.

Which vaccines?

Asked about the vaccines that will allow entry into the territory, the senior official referred to recent indications from the US health authorities. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the principal federal public health agency in the United States, has “advised airlines that all vaccines approved by the FDA (the United States Drug Administration) and ‘World Health Organization would be accepted for air travel’. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not administered in the country, would therefore be accepted.

This lifting of restrictions would only concern legal land entries into the territory. “Title 42”, the controversial legislation that allowed the Trump administration and then the Biden administration to deport irregular people for health reasons since the start of the pandemic, will continue to apply, has she said. This text, criticized by associations according to which it restricts the right of asylum in particular, was thus invoked by the White House to massively expel Haitians who had recently gathered at the border with Mexico.