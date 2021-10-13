Creator ends fan theory about hero’s future in potential season 2

The hero of Squid Game surprised Netflix fans with her hair change. The series creator has revealed what the new look means and ended with a theory.
The sensation of the last few weeks remains undoubtedly the series Squid Game on Netflix ! While more and more subscribers to the platform are discovering South Korean fiction, fans are already asking themselves many questions: how the idea of Squid Game was she born? What is the real meaning of the symbols? Does the totally creepy doll from the first episode exist? The power of this series is such that Netflix even had to make a big change in his fiction. But for all those who have finished watching the first season, a new question nags them. Beware, spoilers!
The creator of Squid Game Ends fan theory about hero in potential season 2
In the end, Seong Gi-hun becomes the big winner of the game. Unfortunately, once he returns home, he finds his mother lying on the ground, dead. After that, he decides to dye his hair red. A detail that is important and that has prompted fans to make many theories on social networks on this subject. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, explained why the hero drastically changed his hairstyle in the season one finale. So he confirmed that Gi-hun’s red dye did not symbolize that he would become a goalie in the possible second season, as some fans imagined, but that it was an expression of his. “rage“.
What does the hero’s change of look at the end of Season 1 mean? Squid Game ?
“Gi-hun’s red hair represents the fact that he will never be able to return to the person he was before. It is also a sign of his rage“, he commented. In the dying seconds of the season 1 finale of Squid Game, the hero is indeed determined to denounce those responsible for these sadistic games, to the point of not taking the plane that was to take him to America so that he can find his daughter.