Cristiano Ronaldo’s crazy new party

A new favorite victim. Cristiano Ronaldo (36) scored this Tuesday evening the 8th, 9th and 10th goals of his international career against Luxembourg (5-0, 2022 World qualifiers). Two converted penalties and a prickly header synonymous with the eighth hat-trick with the Portuguese national team. This is the tenth time he has scored three or more goals for the Seleção das Quinas. A performance that brings his total to 115 goals in 182 caps and 801 achievements since the start of his professional career.





“One more victory, one more step towards our goal, one more historic evening under our colors! Everything is easier when we play at home, in front of our audience which pushes us from the first to the last minute… I had promised that I will always go looking for more and more! It’s my DNA, our DNA, we never settle for what we have, we never give up and we will always fight for what is in our power. Força Portugal! “, he posted on Instagram.

Again and again records …

Obviously, Fernando Santos, the national coach, thanked his captain, who passed very close to the quadruplet on a magnificent sequence of chest-bicycle control released by the opposing goalkeeper, as it should be in a post-match press conference. . “Cristiano Ronaldo does not win matches alone. But with Cristiano, we have more chances of winning, it is nothing new to say that ”, launched the conquered Lusitanian technician.

The local press is obviously rave. “Cristiano Ronaldo never gets tired of scoring, it’s like he was always the first”, highlighted In Bola. For Record, it’s “CR800” (this daily considers that one of the goals attributed to CR7 is in fact the work of Pepe, editor’s note), “An unstoppable captain” “Author of a new historic night”. O Jogo wonders “what is Ronaldo doing?” A question that everyone asks themselves in view of the incredible longevity of the striker.