Dance with the stars 2021: Lucie Lucas under the spell of Anthony Colette, her partner

Lucie Lucas participates in the program Dance with the stars, broadcast on TF1 every Friday evening. The actress teams up with dancer Anthony Colette. And between the duo, the feeling seems to go rather well as the star of “Clem” revealed it in the columns of We two.

For several weeks, viewers have had the pleasure of finding Dance with the stars on TF1, after two years of absence from the air because of the health crisis. On the floor, Lucie Lucas compete against other candidates. The 35-year-old actress is in a duet with Anthony Colette. A pair that works well according to the words of the one who has played Clem for several years in the eponymous series.

The latter confided in his relationship with his partner in the columns of We both. “We are very close and we have a lot to bring to each other “, she emphasizes. Lucie Lucas is delighted to share the stage with Anthony Colette, “I couldn’t have hoped for a better buddy”, she assures. And to add: “He’s very professional and at the same time he doesn’t take himself seriously. Anthony has a lot of humility, he is very attentive and lets me suggest things. “

Lucie Lucas favored by Denitsa Ikonomova?

During this interview, Lucie Lucas also returned to the accusations of favoritism of Denitsa Ikonomova towards her. The two young women know each other since the dancer, who is part of the jury for Dance with the stars, this year, had coached him on the film. Love at first sight in Jaipur. “Denitsa is a very righteous person. She is very whole and honest. I don’t think she is being complacent with me.”, she says. “She’s right, things have to be said. It will allow me to move forward. It’s a tacit contract between her and me. I think she feels free to be completely frank in helping me and I do. am grateful “, advances the pair of Anthony Colette.

