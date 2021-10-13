More

    Dance with the stars 2021: Lucie Lucas under the spell of Anthony Colette, her partner

    Entertainment


    Lucie Lucas participates in the program Dance with the stars, broadcast on TF1 every Friday evening. The actress teams up with dancer Anthony Colette. And between the duo, the feeling seems to go rather well as the star of “Clem” revealed it in the columns of We two.

    For several weeks, viewers have had the pleasure of finding Dance with the stars on TF1, after two years of absence from the air because of the health crisis. On the floor, Lucie Lucas compete against other candidates. The 35-year-old actress is in a duet with Anthony Colette. A pair that works well according to the words of the one who has played Clem for several years in the eponymous series.

    The latter confided in his relationship with his partner in the columns of We both. “We are very close and we have a lot to bring to each other “, she emphasizes. Lucie Lucas is delighted to share the stage with Anthony Colette, “I couldn’t have hoped for a better buddy”, she assures. And to add: “He’s very professional and at the same time he doesn’t take himself seriously. Anthony has a lot of humility, he is very attentive and lets me suggest things. “

    Lucie Lucas favored by Denitsa Ikonomova?

    During this interview, Lucie Lucas also returned to the accusations of favoritism of Denitsa Ikonomova towards her. The two young women know each other since the dancer, who is part of the jury for Dance with the stars, this year, had coached him on the film. Love at first sight in Jaipur. “Denitsa is a very righteous person. She is very whole and honest. I don’t think she is being complacent with me.”, she says. “She’s right, things have to be said. It will allow me to move forward. It’s a tacit contract between her and me. I think she feels free to be completely frank in helping me and I do. am grateful “, advances the pair of Anthony Colette.

    Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © Laurent VU / TF1

    2/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    On the floor, Lucie Lucas faces off against other candidates.

    © Laurent VU / TF1

    3/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    The 35-year-old actress is in a duet with Anthony Colette.

    © Laurent VU / TF1

    4/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    A pair that works well according to the words of the one who has played Clem for several years in the eponymous series.

    © TF1

    5/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    The latter confided in her relationship with her partner in the columns of We Two.


    © TF1

    6/12 –

    Lucie Lucas
    “We are very close and we have a lot to bring to each other,” she said.

    © Laurent VU / TF1

    7/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    Lucie Lucas is delighted to share the stage with Anthony Colette.

    © Laurent VU / TF1

    8/12 –

    Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette
    “I couldn’t have hoped for a better buddy,” she says.

    © JACOVIDES-MOREAU

    9/12 –

    Lucie Lucas
    And to add: “He is very professional and, at the same time, he does not take himself seriously. Anthony has a lot of humility, he is very attentive and lets me suggest things.”

    © Denis Guignebourg

    10/12 –

    Lucie Lucas
    During this interview, Lucie Lucas also returned to the accusations of favoritism of Denitsa Ikonomova towards her.

    © Christophe Clovis

    11/12 –

    Lucie Lucas
    The two young women know each other.

    © PATRICK BERNARD

    12/12 –

    Lucie Lucas
    The dancer, who is part of the jury for Dance with the stars, this year, had coached him on the film Love at first sight in Jaipur.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleManchester United: Touched groin with the Blues, Raphaël Varane will be absent “a few weeks”
    Next articleA priest again indicted for sexual assault on a minor in Nice

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC