The Danish sculptor behind a statue commemorating protesters killed in China’s 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square has commissioned a lawyer to take it overseas after its removal was ordered.

The eight-meter-tall copper statue, which depicts 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies stacked on top of each other, has been on display on the University of Hong Kong (HKU) campus for more than two decades.

Hong Kong’s oldest university last week ordered its withdrawal by 5:00 p.m. (9:00 GMT) Wednesday, citing a “legal point” as authorities increasingly press to end dissent in the financial hub .

Mr. Galshiot told AFP that he had hired a Hong Kong lawyer and asked the university to discuss the fate of the statue.

“I hope that my property rights on the sculpture will be respected and that I will be able to transport the sculpture out of Hong Kong in good conditions and without it suffering the slightest damage,” he said in an email addressed to AFP.

Mr. Galschiot admitted that he would have preferred his work to remain in Hong Kong.





“In the event that it is destroyed by the authorities,” he said, “he urged Hong Kong people to recover” as many pieces of the + Pillar of Shame “as possible.

The pieces can be used to symbolically manifest the fact that “empires are disappearing, but art persists,” the artist said.

Mr. Glaschiot said he was in contact with Hong Kong people who make 3D versions of the sculpture in order to produce miniatures of his statue.

The order issued by HKU to withdraw the work was drafted by the international law firm Mayer Brown and addressed to the Hong Kong Alliance, an organization which voted to dissolve it at the end of September and which had been organizing for three decades to Hong Kong annual vigil in memory of the victims of Tiananmen Square.

The University of Hong Kong said “continue to seek legal advice and work with the parties concerned to deal with the issue in a legal and reasonable manner.”

Mayer Brown pointed out that the university has been a long-time client, which he helps “to comply with applicable law”.

Groups and locations linked to the commemoration of the massacre of June 4, 1989 have become the target of the National Security Law, a draconian text adopted in the wake of the 2019 pro-democracy protests.