Death can wait: this replica has a hidden meaning for James Bond

A line from “Die Can Wait” announces the film’s finale, while also referencing a previous installment in the James Bond saga, but that only fans could tell.

Be careful, the following paragraphs contain spoilers on the content of a scene from “Dying Can Wait”! If you don’t want to know anything, don’t read on!

Die Can Wait, 25th James Bond in the hit saga, is currently in theaters, and a line at the start of the film heralds a later scene, but you have to be a connoisseur of the Bondian universe to notice it.

This line is spoken at the start of the film by James Bond (Daniel Craig) to Madeleine (Léa Seydoux):

We have all the time in the world

For around 85% of viewers, it doesn’t mean anything special. The remaining 15% will remember that this phrase had already appeared in a film in the saga, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, released in 1969 with George Lazenby in the lead role. An underestimated opus to be reviewed urgently. And among these 15%, only 5% will remember the context in which this aftershock occurs, and what it announces for the end of To die can wait.

Indeed, at the end ofOn Her Majesty’s Secret Service,





Bond’s love for the Countess (played by Diana Rigg, escaped as Emma Peele from Bowler Hat and Leather Boots) is shattered in the film’s final scene. While they have just got married, the Countess is murdered by Blofeld, who survived the shock of the tree during the sledding streak.





Bond ends the film leaning over the corpse of his wife and declares: “It’s nothing. Everything is fine, she is resting for a moment. (…) There is no hurry, we have our whole life in front of us”. Then the credits appear.







MGM An excerpt from the final sequence of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”



This ending probably played a big role in the rejection of the film by some of the audience, who deemed it too dark, too desperate. In other words, when hearing 007 pronounce the sentence “we have our whole life in front of us” to Madeleine in To die can wait, some viewers immediately suspected that the film would have a tragic outcome for one of the two protagonists.

According to the sources of Variety, this nod to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was decided upstream, during the pre-production of this 25th adventure, and was therefore assumed from the start.

Moreover, one of the theme songs ofOn Her Majesty’s Secret Service, signed by Hal David, composed by John Barry and performed by Louis Armstrong, is titled We have all the time in the world. It will be the last song of Armstrong, who will die two years later. The loop is complete, since we find this song in the credits at the end of To die can wait :