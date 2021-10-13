Decrees: 2 new blessed, 4 venerable and a martyr

Pope Francis authorized Wednesday, October 13 to promulgate the decrees concerning two new blessed, Pope John Paul I and Sister Maria Berenice Duque Hencker, Colombian nun, but also four new venerable and a martyr. Among them, a Frenchwoman, Sister Magdeleine de Jesus, founder of the Fraternity of the Little Sisters of Jesus.

During the audience granted to Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, the Supreme Pontiff authorized the same Congregation to promulgate the Decrees concerning:

– the miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Servant of God Maria Berenice Duque Hencker (née Anna Giulia), Foundress of the Congregation of the Little Sisters of the Annunciation; born August 14, 1898 in Salamina (Colombia) and died July 25, 1993 in Medellín (Colombia)

– the martyrdom of the Servants of God Pedro Ortiz de Zárate, diocesan priest, and Juan Antonio Solinas, professed priest of the Society of Jesus, killed in hatred of the faith on October 27, 1683 in Valle del Zenta (Argentina)

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Diego Hernández González, diocesan priest, born January 3, 1915 in Javalí Nuevo (Spain) and died January 26, 1976 in Alicante (Spain)

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Giuseppe Spoletini (born Rocco Giocondo Pasquale), professed priest of the Order of Friars Minor; born August 16, 1870 in Civitella (now Bellegra, Italy) and died March 25, 1951 in Rome (Italy)





– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Magdeleine de Jésus (born Elisabeth Marie Madeleine Hutin), Foundress of the Fraternity of the Little Sisters of Jesus; born April 26, 1898 in Paris (France) and died November 6, 1989 in Rome (Italy)

– the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Elisabetta Martinez, Foundress of the Congregation of the Daughters of Saint Mary of Leuca, born March 25, 1905 in Galatina (Italy) and died February 8, 1991 in Rome (Italy)

Sister Magdeleine of Jesus

Élisabeth Marie Magdeleine Hutin was born on April 26, 1898 in Paris, and died on November 6, 1989 in Rome. She was the founder of the religious congregation of the Little Sisters of Jesus, inspired by the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld.

Magdeleine entered the White Sisters of Algiers to train, and on September 8, 1939, founded a new religious congregation inspired by the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld, the Little Sisters of Jesus, by settling in Touggourt in October, 660 km away. south-east of Algiers. Magdeleine Hutin then takes the nun name of Little Sister Magdeleine of Jesus.

On September 8, 1942, Magdeleine de Jesus pronounced her perpetual vows.

On June 13, 1947, Mgr Charles de Provenchères, Archbishop of Aix-en-Provence, approved the congregation and allowed the sisters to found their first novitiate in Tubet, on the territory of his diocese. The fraternity is first placed under the control of the congregation for the Eastern Churches, it passes under the control of the congregation for religious in 1960. On March 25, 1964, the institute obtains the decree of praise.