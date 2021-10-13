Delphine Jubillar case: she would not have left her home on the evening of her disappearance

According to recent elements, it seems that Delphine Jubillar would not have left her home on the night of the evening of her disappearance, between December 15 and 16, 2020.

That night, the 33-year-old nurse has not been seen again, leaving behind her purse, identity papers, bank card and car.

The Saint-Hubert dog of the gendarmerie, renowned for his flair, had marked Delphine Jubillar’s “end of the trail” with a stop sign in the middle of the street, being 160 meters from the couple’s home.

But it looks like a neighbor actually just saw the dog urinating there, so thought he had paused.

Testimonials that don’t stick

If the husband said that his wife also used to take the dogs out alone, “especially in the evening”, “around 11 pm or midnight”, several testimonies came up against these statements. Several relatives of Delphine have indeed indicated that she never took the dogs out, even less at night, and her trace was not found outside the home, reports Point.

Cédric Jubillar is in police custody on June 16, 2021. Although he still denies being involved directly or indirectly in the disappearance of his wife, he explained that he walked the dogs on the evening of December 15 while she was there. with the children. According to him, it was only after noticing her disappearance that he would have thought about the fact that she had perhaps come out to walk the dogs.





The phone activated twice in the night

Investigators now know that Delphine Jubillar’s cell phone was activated twice after sending her lover a last message at 10:58 p.m. At 12:11 am, a message from her brother will have been marked as “read” on WhatsApp messaging, while the phone’s camera will have been reactivated at 1:33 am.

Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers believe that these two elements would make it possible to exonerate their client “insofar as Cédric did not have access to Delphine’s phone, whose codes she had changed”. Did Delphine Jubillar use her WhatsApp account or her camera in person? Cédric Jubillar is to be questioned on Friday by the examining magistrates.