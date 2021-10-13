Deprived of Joël Dicker, the editions of Fallois will disappear

The publishing house had revealed the Swiss author in 2012 with “the Truth about the Harry Quebert affair”. It will cease its activity on January 1st.

The Fallois editions are closing the book: after the death in 2018 of their founder, Bernard de Fallois, then the departure this year of their flagship author, Joël Dicker, the publishing house announced on Tuesday in a press release that it was going to suspend activity. “Editions de Fallois, founded in 1987, will cease their activity on December 31, 2021 in accordance with the decision of their shareholders, meeting in extraordinary general meeting on October 7”, indicates the house in a press release.

The publishing house was founded by Bernard de Fallois, an academic specializing in Marcel Proust and who became one of the best regarded publishers in Paris. According to the company’s press release, he did not want his publishing house to survive him for long, but to disappear in the long term. “This was the wish of the founder of the house, who had previously been Managing Director of the Livre Hachette Group and then Managing Director of the Presses de la Cité group”, explain the editions of Fallois.





Joël Dicker founds his own house

The future of this house seemed compromised after the departure of the novelist Joël Dicker, who provided most of its sales. The Swiss writer, revealed in 2012 by the Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, announced in March that it was launching its own publishing house. Called Rosie & Wolfe, it is due to see the light of day on January 1st. The cessation of activity suggests that Joël Dicker should recover the rights to his books, which sell hundreds of thousands of copies in France each year.

The fate of the rest of the titles of this house is uncertain. “The Fallois editions have included more than 800 titles in their catalog, characterized by a wide eclecticism: Raymond Aron is in particular alongside Marcel Pagnol, Robert Merle, Jacqueline de Romilly, Emmanuel Berl, Fernand Braudel, Marc Fumaroli, Alain Peyrefitte, Simone Bertière . They also made known in France the novels of Rose Tremain and Kate Atkinson, and revealed to the whole world those of Joël Dicker ”, summarizes the editor.