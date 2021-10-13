Didier Drogba’s hat-trick at the Vélodrome and 7-4 victory for the “OM Legends” in the “Match des Héros”

A hat-trick for a great cause. On this Wednesday, October 13, the Velodrome was the scene of the “Heroes’ Match”, between “OM Legends” and “Team UNICEF”. A charity meeting for the benefit of UNICEF and the Didier Drogba Foundation, “to improve access to education for children in Côte d’Ivoire”, as mentioned in these terms on the site of the Marseille club. And Drogba scored 3 goals, contributing to Marseille’s success, 7-4.

He did not shy away from his pleasure to find his old garden with such success. “I’m a happy man, we’ve shared so much in a year“, declared the striker who had ignited Marseille during a season (in 2003-2004), at the end of this meeting at the microphone of The L’Equipe channel. And to add: “I love them (OM supporters, Editor’s note). It warms my heart to be there. Listen to this song! They are the ones behind it and it was picked up in England, Turkey, the United States.. “

Soccer

“I already have two, three options”: Drogba talks about his future 11/30/2018 At 8:17 PM

Basile Boli, Robert Pires (head scorer), Djibril Cissé or Samir Nasri, but also rappers (Jul, SCH etc.) were among the ranks of OM. Teddy Riner and Tony Parker were on the UNICEF team. 427,250 euros were collected during the event, announced the Marseille stadium’s Twitter account.

Didier Drogba scored 3 goals on Wednesday at the Vélodrome, during the “Match des Héros” – 13/10/2021 Credit: Imago

Soccer Macron, Weah and Mbappé mobilized for sport in Africa 02/21/2018 At 6:24 PM