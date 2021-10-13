Diego Maradona at the heart of a sex scandal / Diego Maradona / SOFOOT.com

Diego Maradona’s name resurfaced in the midst of a sex scandal. The Argentine legend is indeed accused of harassment and blackmail by Mavys Álvarez.

Guest of the América TeVé channel, the 37-year-old Cuban spoke of the violence she allegedly suffered for three years. To support his testimony, Mavys Álvarez unveiled a dependent video dating from 2000: Maradona is actually filmed there by another man in a hotel room, lying next to the then 16-year-old girl. The latter specifies having met the Argentinian in Havana during his famous detoxification cure. “He was rich and famous, I was young and poor. I couldn’t say no, she says. He introduced me to cocaine and other addictions. To escape drugs, I took refuge in alcohol. The spiral was horrible. ”

In 2001, taking advantage of his proximity to Fidel Castro, El Pibe de Oro would have organized the trip of the teenager to Argentina, under the pretext of a charity match planned in the country. Mavys would therefore have arrived in Buenos Aires “Without the permission of (his) parents” , starting a troubled relationship with the 40-year-old at the time. Locked in a hotel for nearly ” three months ” , she discovered the vices of a Maradona “Tyrannical” , going so far as to undergo breast surgery before returning to Cuba.

Through this testimony, reported twenty-one years after the events, Mavys Álvarez actually wishes to highlight the “Trafficking and exploitation of human beings” complaint file opened by the Argentinian federal judge Julián Ercolini. This investigation aims to bring down a vast network of human trafficking in which several relatives of Maradona could be involved.

