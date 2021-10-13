DIRECT. Covid-19: since the compulsory vaccination of caregivers, “there is no longer a cluster in hospitals”, indicates Olivier Véran

The essential The controversial extension of the sanitary pass is discussed in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

53 new deaths, more than 6,600 hospitalized patients, 1,111 patients in critical care services: the latest Covid figures in France.

Half of nursing home residents eligible for a booster dose have already received their new injection. The Ministry of Health boasts “one of the fastest progressions in Europe”.

The pandemic has killed more than 4.8 million people worldwide. A balance sheet which could in reality be, according to the WHO, two to three times higher.

Follow the events of the day live:

9:15 am. A “long-term aid” to New Caledonia. The Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, promises medical and financial aid “in the long term” to New Caledonia, on the occasion of a visit to the territorial hospital saturated by the influx of sick patients. “In the coming days, 42 caregivers (from the health reserve) will leave France to complete or relay the 300 staff already there,” he said.

9 hours. A call for the booster dose. Once again, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran insists on calling eligible residents to receive their booster dose. 1.6 million injections since September 1, “it is too little”, he judges.

8:50 am. Towards an extension of the sanitary pass. “We have an epidemic which has regressed in our country but at the same time we have signals in certain departments (Occitans, Pays de la Loire, Lozère) which seem to show perhaps a tremor”, indicates the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal. “Today, in law, the health pass ends on November 15. I do not feel that the French have very strong massive demand for the lifting of the health pass. What is certain is that as soon as we can lift it, we will lift it, ”he adds.

8:40 am. On the vaccination obligation of caregivers. “Those who choose to resign after the vaccination obligation are extremely in the minority, around 0.1% of caregivers,” notes the Minister, Olivier Véran. “There is no longer a multiple cluster in hospitals, that is the essential”.

8:35 am. On the extension of the sanitary pass. “We are asking Parliament to leave us the possibility of triggering all or part of the braking measures” in the event the health situation deteriorates, indicates the minister.

8:30 am. The situation is improving but “we must remain vigilant”, judge Olivier Véran. “We have not yet crushed the virus,” said the Minister of Health on Franceinfo. “We must remain vigilant, we must continue to push the vaccination for those who have not received it and we will get there.” “Today, we have no reason to believe that there will be a new wave like the ones we have seen.”

🗣️ Covid-19: “We have not yet crushed the virus and it would be wrong to consider that the epidemic is totally behind us”, estimates the Minister of Health Olivier Véran. “4,000 patients a day, we know how to manage.” Follow the live 👇https://t.co/cEwi3c61QM pic.twitter.com/qgPIdKmOD6 – franceinfo (@franceinfo) October 13, 2021

8:10 am. Still too many fragile unvaccinated people. Some figures to see more clearly: in France, 50.8 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. 12% of French people remain unvaccinated and, among them, many fragile people. If the 70-80 year olds are vaccinated at more than 97%, those over 80 are only 86% vaccinated. In total, some 2.2 million elderly or co-morbid people are still not vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

8 hours. An Australian territory makes the vaccine compulsory for dozens of professions. Cashiers, hairdressers, receptionists … from the Northern Territory in Australia are among dozens of professional categories that will have to be vaccinated to continue to exercise, announce the authorities, a measure of exceptional magnitude.



7:50 a.m. PS senators ask for compulsory vaccination. The PS group in the Senate tabled a bill to make vaccination compulsory to “achieve collective protection”. Asked by Franceinfo, Bernard Jomier, general practitioner and senator, related to the PS, believes that if the “health pass has been very effective in encouraging the French to be vaccinated, this effect is almost exhausted”.

7:35. No more compulsory masks in front of schools in Seine-et-Marne. Faced with the improvement of the health situation in the department, the prefect of Seine-et-Marne is lifting the obligation to wear a mask outside in front of schools and places of worship. All the details can be found in our article.

7:15 am. Canberra, in the process of becoming the most vaccinated city in the world. By November, authorities estimate that 99% of the Australian city’s population will be vaccinated, reports the Guardian. Canberra Member of Parliament Alicia Payne praised this achievement, citing, among other things, the “exemplary care and civility” of these citizens.

7:05 am. In Canada, the former person in charge of vaccination will not return to his post. Dany Fortin, former head of the vaccination campaign in Canada, accused of sexual assault, will not be able to return to his duties as he requested. That is what the Federal Court ruled. The judge did not decide the case on the merits, believing that Dany Fortin should have turned to the military authorities and not to the Federal Court.

6:55 am. In Texas, companies will continue to impose the vaccine obligation on their employees. The American and Southwest airlines indicate that they will a priori respect the federal law decided by Joe Biden imposing the vaccine on their employees. They thus defy a new Texan legislation opposing the vaccination obligation. Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he was banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from forcing the vaccine to their employees.

6:45 am. In Mexico, justice calls for the vaccination of minors. A court in Mexico state is asking the federal government to vaccinate minors between the ages of 12 and 17, in a ruling the government says it wants to review carefully. The Ministry of Health announced at the end of September that the Pfizer vaccine would be administered only to minors at risk.

6:35 am. Thousands of schoolchildren less in the capital. Paris had this start of the school year 6,000 fewer schoolchildren in primary and kindergarten than in 2020, according to the town hall, which evokes the effects of the health crisis and teleworking. While the number of primary school students in the capital has been declining continuously for a decade, this 5% decrease (from 119,000 to 113,000 students) is two to three times greater than that of previous years.

5:55 am. Opening of borders to the United States. The country will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada to vaccinated travelers “in early November” for travel deemed non-essential, announces the White House. The precise date of entry into force of the new device would be known “very soon” for these trips by land, as for international trips by air.

5h50. The controversial extension of the health pass in the Council of Ministers. The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass is presented this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. The text tightens the penalties in the event of fraud, up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.