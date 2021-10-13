Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar – Analyzes of the duvet found in the washing machine: the long-awaited results

The case of the disappearance of the nurse the night of December 15 to 16 experienced new developments on Wednesday.

This month of October promised to be decisive. In any case, it is for the moment that of the twists and turns. After a very calm summer, the business of the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar indeed takes another turn.

Indeed, while caving gendarmes were dispatched to Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn) to dig deeper into the ground, Cedric Jubillar must be presented to the examining magistrates on October 15.

And by snowball effect, new elements of the investigation are unveiled. Starting with the track of dog of the gendarmerie, which would never have gone further than the couple’s home. Conclusion: Delphine Jubillar would never have left home on the night of December 15 to 16, the night of his disappearance. What to undermine the version of Cédric Jubillar who says that his wife went out to walk the dogs. One point for the prosecution.





But this Wednesday, October 13 again, our colleagues from The Dispatch reveal the results of analyzes of the famous duvet found in the washing machine 34 hours after the disappearance of the young woman.

No suspicious traces

According to information from The Dispatch, the latest expertises carried out on the water of the Jubillar couple’s washing machine, containing the duvet in which the 33-year-old mother was supposed to sleep, did not reveal any trace of blood or urine. This water was taken on December 17, 2020.

In addition, the siphon of the bathroom sink also does not contain any suspicious traces.

A point for the defense, while part of the accusation was based on this story of the quilt. Against the backdrop, the supposition to discover the elements relating to a crime scene. Recall that Cédric Jubillar was indicted for the murder of his wife and imprisoned in the wake of the Seysses remand center, near Toulouse.