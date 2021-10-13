Disappearance of Maddie McCann: “He kidnapped and killed her”, the shock revelations of the German prosecutor

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters expressed his certainty about the death of little Maddie McCann in an article published on Friday October 8 by the Mirror.

Fourteen years after the disappearance of little Maddie McCann while on vacation in Portugal, the affair takes a new turn. If no body has been found, nor any DNA evidence, the German justice says it is “100%” convinced of having finally identified the murderer of the 3-year-old girl at the time of her disappearance, as explained by our colleagues of CNews.

We’re sure we have the man who kidnapped and killed her

Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said in an interview with the Mirror. This is Christian Brueckner.





Towards an indictment before the end of the year?

Hans Christian Wolters hopes to indict him before the end of the year and to have the case closed before the end of next year. “It is quite possible that we indict him. We have the evidence now,” said the prosecutor. “But it’s not just about indicting him. It’s about indicting him with the best body of evidence possible (…) We will investigate as long as there are leads or information to seek. I’m not saying what we have is not enough. But he’s in jail, so we don’t have that pressure. ”

Christian Brueckner is currently in solitary confinement at Oldenburg Prison for sexual offenses. A prison whose nickname is none other than the German Alcatraz.

If no body has ever been found for investigators, the little girl is dead. “I can’t tell you on what basis we assume she died. But for us, there is no other possibility. There’s no hope that she’s alive“, declared the prosecutor who warned the parents of the child of the progress of the investigation.