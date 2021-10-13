Discover global search, the new functionality that was missing from the Freebox Revolution

The search button on the Freebox Revolution remote control has finally found its use.

In the last update of the Freebox Revolution player, Free has not only integrated compatibility with Alexa but also a feature expected since the launch of the box. The “magnifying glass” button on the remote control has always been useless, but since version 1.3.28 of the player, it allows you to perform a global search for content. Univers Freebox offers you a demonstration of everything you can find simply by pressing this famous blue button.

A simple search …

By pressing this key, you then find yourself on a screen with a keyboard to enter your search. If the use of a remote control to enter text is never optimal, the Freebox responds well enough for this manipulation to happen without problems. You can search for whatever you want: a director’s name, a movie title, or even a simple term that matches a genre you like. Here a few examples.





Note also, the Freebox will begin to offer you content from the first letters typed. If you are looking for the movie Eyjafjallojökull for example, don’t worry, you should find what you are looking for long before the name has been entered completely.

Once your search is validated, you can find all the content on the subject and accessible from your Freebox. Several sections are presented depending on the platform: on YouTube, on TV, in Replay, on Netflix or Prime video or even the content available in video on demand.





At the time of writing and according to our findings, only VOD content on the Canal + and Arte platforms is available. Do not hesitate to let us know in the comments if you find other platforms accessible through this search.

… and very detailed if necessary

As you have seen, if you are looking for a generic term (action, thrills, etc.), you can also find the channels available on the Freebox (free or paid) corresponding to this theme. And when you are looking for a particular person, all you have to do is select the name in the list of personalities to find all the content present on the Freebox directly or indirectly. Here, the example of Christopher Nolan.

By clicking on one of the films, you will find options to watch it either on television or in VOD or on another platform if it is there, but that’s not all. You will also have access to a summary of the program and a list of the actors appearing there. You can also click on one of the actors at any time to find out what you can watch on the Freebox with that particular person playing.

If the synopsis is not displayed in full, do not hesitate to click on “More info” to read it in full

Verdict

This functionality is a real plus for the Freebox. The search is quite complete, rather fluid even in ADSL and we quickly forget the input via the remote control, which has become usual at the time of SVOD platforms. Each program is precisely presented, so we can see more clearly on all the accessible programs. However, we regret a small missing precision concerning the content broadcast on television: it would be in good taste to specify when the program is present on a channel included in our offer or not, in order to avoid a potential disappointment. Note that this advanced search is also integrated into the Devialet player for Freebox Delta subscribers.