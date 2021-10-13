“disgusted”, Halilhodzic settles his accounts

Winner of Guinea 4-1 On Tuesday, Morocco ensured its qualification for the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers two days before the end of the group stage. Despite this good performance, a Moroccan journalist has found nothing better than to ask coach Vahid Halilhodzic if he regrets the changes made at kick-off!

“To regret ? We won 4-1 sir, that’s incredible“, Answered the technician first, incredulous and preferring to laugh at this improbable question, before adopting a more serious tone. “I don’t understand your question, we won 4-1, we had a great game against a great team. It was the 3e match in 7 days, some boys were tired and despite the changes, we won. I don’t know what you expect from my teams, I’m a little squeamish with all the things you start (sic) it’s amazing», Lamented the Franco-Bosnian technician before cutting short the interview.





Not spared by critics in recent months, Halilhodzic has finally managed to set up an attractive team during this rally despite his strong choices to dismiss Ziyech, Harit or Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons. And, in terms of results, it is difficult to find fault with “Coach Vahid” who has the best victory rate for a Moroccan coach in official matches since 2010 (8 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, ie 80% of wins).