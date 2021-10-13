More

    “disgusted”, Halilhodzic settles his accounts

    Sports


    Winner of Guinea 4-1 On Tuesday, Morocco ensured its qualification for the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers two days before the end of the group stage. Despite this good performance, a Moroccan journalist has found nothing better than to ask coach Vahid Halilhodzic if he regrets the changes made at kick-off!

    To regret ? We won 4-1 sir, that’s incredible“, Answered the technician first, incredulous and preferring to laugh at this improbable question, before adopting a more serious tone. “I don’t understand your question, we won 4-1, we had a great game against a great team. It was the 3e match in 7 days, some boys were tired and despite the changes, we won. I don’t know what you expect from my teams, I’m a little squeamish with all the things you start (sic) it’s amazing», Lamented the Franco-Bosnian technician before cutting short the interview.


    Not spared by critics in recent months, Halilhodzic has finally managed to set up an attractive team during this rally despite his strong choices to dismiss Ziyech, Harit or Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons. And, in terms of results, it is difficult to find fault with “Coach Vahid” who has the best victory rate for a Moroccan coach in official matches since 2010 (8 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, ie 80% of wins).


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIndians forced to give up family gold jewelry to overcome economic crisis
    Next articleAMD has confirmed the arrival of RYZEN 3D V-Cache processors for early 2022 and ZEN 4 for late 2022

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC