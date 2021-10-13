More

    dismantling of a camp of several hundred migrants

    News


    The police dismantled on Wednesday October 13 a camp where several hundred people lived, located in a field in Grande-Synthe (North), AFP learned from associations and the North prefecture, confirming information of The voice of the North.

    This dismantling, “with the help of the police“, Was decided in application”of the decision of the Dunkirk court ordering the eviction of occupants without right or title to so-called Moret farm plots“, The prefecture told AFP. According to her, 118 people were “sheltered“.

    All of the people were evacuated, i.e. more than 1,000 people“And most of them”are still in Grande-Synthe, on a former camp“About 300 meters away, told AFP Marie Chapelle, coordinator of the association to help migrants Utopia 56. According to her, the field where these migrants, mostly Kurds, were settled, is “plowed to prevent them from resettling“.


    “We can’t understand”

    It is scandalous, it is harassment. It is trying to exhaust people without offering suitable solutions», Rebelled Marie Chapelle. “We can’t understand. Why pick up everything and push them aside? What’s the point ? At one time, at least, they pretended to shelter everyone, there are not even enough places», Lamented Claire Millot of the association Salam.

    In a press release dated Monday in which he criticized the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin for having “occult“Grande-Synthe migrant camps when he came to the coast on Saturday, the city’s mayor, Martial Beyaert, pleaded for the opening of reception centers on the coast. “These places of refuge necessary on the eve of winter would firstly allow exiles to live in dignified conditions, but also to get out of the grip of smugglers.“, Said the city councilor, also asking the State to”keep the commitment“As to”distribution of meals“.


