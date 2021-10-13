Disneyland Paris: Our tips for making the most of the parks!

Disneyland Paris reopened shortly before the start of summer, and with the still relative lack of international tourists, this may be the best year to explore Europe’s most visited theme park! But to make sure you get the most out of your stay, we’ve compiled a list of little tips and advice to know Disneyland Paris like your pocket and be able to do all the attractions …

Take your tickets online

It may seem obvious, but some still buy their tickets for Disneyland Paris on the spot. Admittedly, the tickets are pretty, but buying tickets on the spot is the promise of queuing at the counters, and delaying your entry into the park. Bad idea ! All types of tickets have been available for purchase online for years now, and are infinitely more convenient to use. Print your tickets or save them on your phone, then simply show up at the entrance. Obviously, choose your day of visit as well. PS: our favorites remain the Liberté tickets, which you can buy at any time, to reserve any date of visit afterwards.

Start with Walt Disney Studios Park

If the Disneyland Paris Studios park suffered from less recognition, it now has enough popular attractions to be also taken by storm. But there is a difference between the two parks of Disneyland Paris: the Walt Disney Studios park closes earlier. So, if you want to do the flagship attractions of this park such as Crush’s Coaster, Ratatouille or the mini-park dedicated to Toy Story, go for it first. You can then go to the main park, to play extra time at the end of the day …

Speaking of the end of the day, hit the attractions after 6 p.m. until closing

While the usual late-afternoon parade on Main Street is temporarily suspended due to ongoing health restrictions, this advice remains relevant. Families with children are often the first to leave the park (usually after the traditional parade), with fatigue taking over. Thus, after the 5-6 p.m. schedule, the park is noticeably empty, the opportunity to rush to the most visited attractions to take advantage of less waiting!

While we are on this time slot, a few other tips. Do not shop at this time, as it is usually the time when everyone else does too, before leaving the park. Bonus: when the parade returns, make it to Main Street early, while the rest of the crowd takes care of the shops on the Disneyland Paris thoroughfare while waiting for the parade to start. And one last secret : you can do your shopping in the morning and the Disney Store stores will keep your goods until the evening, free of charge. Nothing !

Eat out of the way, and reserve your table





Even though your stomach may not fully agree with this advice, listen to it carefully. The vast majority of visitors eat at the same time, between the peak of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. This crowd trend is an opportunity for you: first, take the opportunity to do attractions with less waiting. Second, eat out of the way to spend less time at the table during your visit day, and therefore have more time to do other things. If, however, you want to give yourself a privileged moment at the table in one of the themed restaurants of Disneyland Paris, remember to make a reservation (before the same day, of course)! You will thus avoid waiting, and be able to optimize your time as much as possible.

Consider taking advantage of the resources of Disneyland Paris

If you visit Disneyland Paris without having the park app installed on your phone, you are missing out on valuable information. Indeed, the “Disneyland” application allows you to see in real time several data on the park, such as… waiting times! You will be able to plan your visit in real time without having to cross the Disneyland Paris parks up, down and across. On the application, you also have a map of the parks at your fingertips, as well as information on restaurants and points of interest in the park, as well as the schedules of shows and meetings with the characters.

Take advantage of special lines to do more attractions

Finally, last tip to absolutely do all the attractions of the two parks. If you visit Disneyland Paris in the summer or during the holidays for example, the waiting times will be long at each attraction despite all our advice mentioned above. But there are solutions! First of all, for the parents who read us. Do you know the Baby Switch pass? This free service allows parents with young children (or too small for an attraction) to queue only once: one of the parents queues, the other waits at the exit with the children. . The first parent finishes the attraction, joins the second parent, who does the attraction without queuing, going through the exit.

Another solution, for couples or friends who agree to do the attraction alone: ​​the Single Rider line. The principle is simple: you line up in a queue dedicated to single seats, and you fill the seats left empty by odd-numbered groups in the main queue!

