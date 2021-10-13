Donnarumma hit by supporters’ whistles

Last week, Italy was playing its Nations League semi-final against Spain (1-2) in the legendary stadium by San Siro. A stadium that knows very well Gianluigi Donnarumma. The porter of PSG (22 years old) played there for eight years with AC Milan. This summer, he made the choice not to extend his contract with the Lombard club and to join the Rouge & Bleu. A choice that did not please his former supporters, who whistled him Wednesday night. In an interview with the program The Iene chain Italia 1, Donnarumma came back on his whistles.





” I spent eight years in Milan so it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro. And it’s normal to be touched by boos. Jgrew up here and have always been a fan of Milan. These eight years are not easily forgotten. I still have a Rossoneri heart, ensures the number 50 of the PSG. I will always love the Milan fans and I will always be one of them. “

To prove his love for AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma agreed to have the club logo tattooed – ephemeral – on his arm. When asked by the presenter if he could make him a permanent one, the Italy international didn’t close the door. ” We’ll see, we’ll see… Good, OK! ”