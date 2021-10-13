Double murder of Allauch, an indicted man

Three days after the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a couple in an aparthotel in Allauch (Bouches-du-Rhône), a man was indicted for murder.

The suspect, aged about fifty, and residing at the scene, was indicted on Wednesday as part of a judicial investigation. The individual denied the facts throughout his custody “without being able to explain the elements collected against him,” said the prosecution in a statement.

“The testimonies on the behavior of this man, the technical elements on these comings and goings during the night, the elements of technical and scientific police gathered in his accommodation, his contradictions in his schedule constitute elements of serious and concordant clues of his participation in the facts “.

An adversarial debate before the freedoms and detention judges is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Two bodies discovered in Allauch in an apart hotel

The Raid intervened on Monday at the end of the day, a few hours after the discovery of two bodies in an apartment in this residence located south of Allauch, about fifteen kilometers from Marseille.





The macabre discovery was made on Sunday by the daughter of one of the victims. Worried not to hear from her mother, she went there. Behind the fractured studio door, the couple’s bodies were lying on the floor, under a blanket.

The scene testified to the violence of the assault. On the ground traces of blood, splashes on the door, the walls and the two victims presenting wounds to the head, probably caused by a blunt object.

With regard to the profile of the victims, the open flagrance investigation for intentional homicide is moving towards a “common law case”, according to a source close to the investigation.