Drogba, Nasri, Jul and Tony Parker at the Velodrome for Unicef

Legendary footballers, sportsmen and artists gather this evening at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for the “match of the heroes”. An exceptional charitable meeting organized by Unicef, to be followed live on the France 3 Provence Alpes website.

Jul, Tony Parker, Kev Adams, Christian Karembeu, Jean-Pierre Papin and Didier Drogba are gathered for an exceptional meeting this evening, on the lawn of the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

The match started at 7 p.m. at the Stade Vélodrome, you can watch it live here:

Football stars but also many personalities take part in the “match of the heroes”, an unprecedented gala meeting co-organized by Unicef ​​and the Didier Drogba foundation with the aim of raising funds for education in Côte d ‘ Ivory. 30,428 spectators took their tickets to witness this exceptional shock.

“Education is essential in low income countries”, explains Jean-Marie Dru, president of Unicef ​​France. “I am very honored that all the players have accepted”.







A check for 427,250 euros for education in Côte d’Ivoire.

“So many beautiful personalities gathered for a great cause, that makes me happy”, testifies Didier Drogba, whose foundation, born in 2007, has already enabled the construction of a school. “It is really a cause that is close to my heart”.

Two teams compete, for a good cause. On the OM Legends side, Samir Nasri, Robert Pires, Jul, Djibril Cissé, Didier Drogba, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Fabien Barthez, Basile Boli, Daniel Van Buyten, Taiwo and Habib Beye will start.

On the Unicef ​​side, we find Jens Lehmann, Matt Pokora, Tony Parker, Teddy Riner, Christian Karembeu, Eric Abidal, David Trezeguet, Ricardo Carvalho, Patrick Kluivert, Cambiasso, Mendieta.

Fabrizio Ravanelli opened the scoring a few minutes after the start of the match.

“It’s hard to forget Marseille. (…) OM will always remain in my heart”, he commented, when he left the field.

Clash of heroes, among friends

“Everything is in place so that everything goes well. Everyone has responded for a good cause”, rejoiced Robert Pirès, a few hours before the start of the heroes’ match.











As the match approaches, the stars met, in a good mood:







For his part, the tennis player Benoît Paire confided to be “a little stressed” : “As if I was going to play a match when it’s just to have fun and have fun. (Smile) For me, an OM fan, it warms my heart. Coming into the stadium like that with all those former players … “

“A big party”

Toifilou Maoulida, former OM player and new assistant coach of the Under-19 team since last July, is one of the substitutes for the OM Legends team. Sponsor of the Ela association, the athlete participates “above all for a good cause”: “Everything that touches children, it touches me. Above all, don’t forget where you come from”.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second, he continues. And it also offers the possibility of seeing former teammates like Lorik Cana again, I can’t wait to see Taïwo, “Mamad”, Djibril … and the other generations too. (…) it’s going to be huge. Play again at the Vélodrome, tread the lawn, take out the crampons, why not the strip if I have the chance to score a goal. (…) it’s going to be only happiness, a big party “.