DRONE VOLT: + 92% growth in turnover and a 2.4-fold increase in gross margin at the end of September 2021

Villepinte, October 13, 2021

Record drone deliveries: 244 drones and 2 smart cameras delivered over the first nine months of fiscal 2021;

Excellent commercial momentum with a 92% increase in turnover at the end of September 2021;

Strong increase in gross margin (+ 139%) and margin rate still resilient at 35%, driven by the Group’s high added value activities;

Favorable outlook with a growth dynamic which should continue over the rest of the year in all geographic areas and with major accounts.

DRONE VOLT, expert in on-board artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civilian drones, announces its unaudited turnover at the end of September 2021.

Unaudited data in keuros – IFRS standards 9 months 2020 9 months 2021 Variation Turnover including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1,280 2,850 123% of which Third Party Brands 2,019 3 484 73% TOTAL 3 299 6 334 92% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 568 1,629 187% of which Third Party Brands 355 579 63% TOTAL 923 2 208 139% Gross margin rate including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 44% 57% + 13 points of which Third Party Brands 18% 17% – 1 point TOTAL 28% 35% + 7 points

” Today, we are pleased to note that the agreements concluded by DRONE VOLT in recent months are bearing fruit, and contributing to the excellent commercial momentum experienced by the Group over these first nine months of the financial year. »Declares Marc Courcelle, Managing Director of DRONE VOLT. ” On the strength of this excellent commercial performance, we are approaching the rest of this fiscal year with confidence and are now actively seeking strategic acquisitions in order to further strengthen our position both technologically and financially. “

Record drone deliveries testifying to the excellent commercial momentum recorded over the first nine months of the financial year

Over the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Group posted an excellent commercial performance with revenue from high value-added activities (DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY) amounting to 2.85 million euros. euros at the end of September 2021, thus posting a strong increase of + 123% over one year.

DRONE VOLT was notably able to deliver 244 drones and 2 smart cameras over this period, which is a record for the Group. This commercial performance was made possible thanks to the ramp-up of the order signed with AQUILINE DRONES in April 2021 for the delivery of 600 HERCULES 2 drones. As part of this order, DRONE VOLT has already delivered 204 HERCULES 2 drones to the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

In addition, the share of turnover generated since the start of the year thanks to the licensing agreement concluded in the United States in October 2020 amounts to approximately 1.1 million euros.[1] at the end of September 2021. This part of the turnover consists of license income for 776 keuros and the financial contribution of the transfer of know-how from DRONE VOLT to its American partner, representing 291 keuros. As a reminder, over the whole of 2021, these licenses should bring in an amount greater than $ 1.5 million.

In the Third Party Brands activity, DRONE VOLT recorded revenue of 3.5 million euros at the end of September 2021, compared to 2 million euros a year earlier, a very good increase of + 73% over one year , drawn in particular by a special order.

After a very good 1er half-year 2021, DRONE VOLT recorded growth of + 102% in the 3th quarter of the year, bringing consolidated sales to 6.3 million at the end of September 2021, a strong increase of + 92% compared to the same period of the previous year. Over these first nine months of the financial year, DRONE VOLT carried out a third of its activity in the United States, and more than 50% in Europe. As a reminder, the Group’s consolidated sales amounted to 5.2 million euros at the end of September 2019.





Resilient gross margin rate of 35% driven by high value-added activities

Over the first nine months of the 2021 financial year, the gross margin of high value-added activities reached 1.6 million euros (against 568 keuros only a year earlier), thus representing a high gross margin rate (57 %) up sharply by +13 points compared to the same period of the previous year.

The gross margin of Third Party Brands amounted to 579 keuros at the end of September 2021 (against 355 keuros recorded at the end of September 2020), representing a gross margin rate of 17%, down one point over one year.

DRONE VOLT thus multiplied its gross margin by 2.2 to 3th quarter of fiscal year 2021, bringing the total gross margin of the Group to 2.2 million euros at the end of September 2021, a sharp increase of + 139%, i.e. a margin rate of 35% showing a very good increase of +7 points over one year. By way of comparison, DRONE VOLT’s gross margin was 1.9 million euros at the end of September 2019.

Favorable outlook for the rest of the year despite the persistent impact of the health crisis

On the strength of this very good performance, DRONE VOLT approaches the rest of the 2021 fiscal year with confidence and anticipates the continuation of this trend with revenue growth which should continue throughout 2021.

The commercial pipeline with large accounts, for the most part already customers, remains solid. Thus, the Linedrone[2] should quickly demonstrate its full interest to customers who manage electricity networks. The first series are scheduled for the end of the year.

In addition, AERIALTRONICS, the Dutch subsidiary of DRONE VOLT, recently launched a new crowd counting software on the Asian market, the result of its technological know-how in artificial intelligence. Thus, the income related to this sale will be recorded in the consolidated turnover of DRONE VOLT in 4th quarter 2021. The Group could thus develop a significant flow of business in the short and medium term in the sale of software resulting from its know-how in artificial intelligence.

DRONE VOLT has however recorded new delivery delays for HERCULES 20 Spray drones linked to the contract signed in February 2021[3] with a client located in Central Europe. The latter did not order any drone during the 3th trimester.

In addition, DRONE VOLT has decided not to select SKYCORP’s offer, following discussions initiated with this company in August 2021, and is continuing its progress with other manufacturers in order to equip its drones with hydrogen engines in next months.

Finally, DRONE VOLT continues to study acquisition opportunities and could finalize at least one transaction by the end of the year. The objective is to strengthen DRONE VOLT’s know-how and create value for its shareholders, like the acquisition, four years ago, of the assets of AERIALTRONICS, of which 49.8% of the capital. remaining was acquired by the Group in September 2020 on the basis of a total valuation of 5 million euros before the sale of 50% of the shares of the subsidiary to AQUILINE DRONES during the summer of 2021 on the basis of a valuation of 15 million euros.

[1] Based on a EUR / USD rate of 1.16.

[2] The Linedrone is a drone developed in partnership with Hydro-Quebec, the largest electricity producer in Canada. This drone lands and rolls over power lines to analyze the quality of the networks.

[3] On February 8, 2021, DRONE VOLT announced the signing of a contract for the delivery of a minimum of 275 HERCULES 20 Spray over 3 years, including 50 over the first 12 months of the contract.

