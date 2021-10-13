Drug trafficking in Canteleu: an M6 team attacked, a complaint filed

Philippe Wojazer via Reuters Assault on an M6 team in Canteleu, a complaint filed (Photo illustration by REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer)

NEWS – A complaint was filed after the assault of a journalist and an M6 sound engineer during a report in Canteleu (Seine-Maritime), near Rouen, after an anti-narcotics campaign in this town, AFP learned on Tuesday, October 12 from corroborating sources. According to a police source, the vehicle of these two people was “degraded” Monday with iron bars and thrown projectiles while the journalists were inside. Asked by an AFP correspondent, the Rouen prosecutor Frédéric Teillet just confirmed a “complaint” in this case.

Then, once inside their vehicle, they were targeted with iron bars and projectiles. We condemn this inadmissible aggression against our journalists and press freedom. The SDJ of M6. (2/2) @ m6info@ M6Grouppic.twitter.com/HYtHjnn2Ux – SDJ_M6 (@ sdj_m6) October 11, 2021

An “inadmissible aggression” M6’s Society of Journalists (SDJ) tweeted photos of a vehicle with the rear windshield completely destroyed, two broken windows and large cracks on the front windshield as well as a damaged exterior mirror. “The car took well but no injuries. The journalists were visibly shocked, ”confirmed another police source.

According to the tweet of SDJ-M6, the journalist and the sound engineer were first “insulted” while “they were filming”, before being assaulted while inside their vehicle. . “We condemn this inadmissible aggression against our journalists and press freedom,” writes the SDJ.

Today, one of our teams was reporting in Canteleu following a wave of arrests for drug trafficking and criminal association. While our reporter and sound engineer were filming, they were first insulted. (1/2) – SDJ_M6 (@ sdj_m6) October 11, 2021