EdF: Giroud and his quarrel with Mbappé

Raised against Kylian Mbappé (22) after the friendly victory over Bulgaria (2-0), last June, Olivier Giroud (35) probably paid for this exit following the failed Euro of the France team since ‘he was no longer called by Didier Deschamps. The AC Milan striker has also returned to this statement which has caused much ink to flow.





“It was such a small thing. He (Mbappé) was a little upset for a few days even though I explained to him that I wasn’t pointing fingers at him. I didn’t mean to be hard on anyone. I had just answered a question where a journalist said to me after the game: ‘Oh, you were very discreet but you scored two goals.’ It’s always like they (the media, editor’s note) are trying to piss me off. I just said, ‘Yeah, maybe we could have been in a different way.’ That’s all. The media tried to inflate it and say that it ruined the atmosphere within the team. But come on! We had an adult conversation and that was not a problem, ” regretted the tricolor striker for The Guardian.

