“Édouard Philippe set France on fire”

MAINTENANCE – The President of the Republicans is delighted with the “rally” on the right before the congress.

LE FIGARO We haven’t heard much from you in recent weeks. Why this silence?

Christian JACOB.- My goal from the start has always been to build a rally. It is not the grand declarations, the interviews which make it possible to arrive there. The important thing was to meet the candidates, to be able to discuss with them in confidence. The decisions were then taken in political office. This is where it is decided, collectively.

It was not obvious that Xavier Bertrand is participating in the congress. Did you not fear that the gathering would be impossible?

Of course, as long as this is not done, we can have fears. But I welcome that Xavier Bertrand participates in the congress. He did it with a sense of responsibility. It is the demonstration that the family is gathered. The right can only win if it is united and capable of addressing all French people. We can only win the presidential election together.

How will this congress go?

From here to December 4, there will be