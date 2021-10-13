Elizabeth II helped by a cane: rare image of the queen during her last outing

This Tuesday, October 12, Elizabeth II made a remarkable arrival at Westminster Abbey. The queen, 95, walked with the help of a cane.

It is an image that Queen Elizabeth II had not accustomed us to. At 95, Her Majesty has always taken care to appear fit in public. But this Tuesday, October 12, it is with the help of a cane that she arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend a ceremony which celebrates the centenary of the Royal British Legion, of which she is the patron. In the morning, Elizabeth II appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, leaning on a cane. What to worry the commentators of the Crown, not used to seeing the monarch so diminished physically. However, according to journalist Rebecca English, the queen would have chosen to use this walking stick by “comfort” and not because of a health problem. If no specific medical reason was advanced, the entrance to the abbey could have influenced his decision as it is paved and uneven.

All dressed in blue, Elizabeth II had in any case a big smile on her lips during this appearance. According to the Crown specialist, you have to get used to seeing the queen with the help of a cane, especially because this use is not surprising for nonagenarians, like Her Majesty. For her age, moreover, Prince Charles’ mother still has iron health and continues to honor her commitments regularly. A few days ago, moreover, a specialist published a book in which he tells the secret of Elizabeth II to keep in shape. In Long Live the Queen, Bryan Kozlowski explores the Queen’s daily lifestyle, including what she eats, her work schedules, her hobbies, and how she balances family and work relationships. His secret? Continue to exercise her brain, especially by dealing with political issues herself.

Elizabeth II: after her vacation, a very busy return to school

After enjoying her summer vacation, Elizabeth II has gone back to work. On October 7, she made a stop in London to prepare for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2022. The opportunity for her to discover the stick of these games, which will be sent to the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth. for 294 days in the form of a relay, and which she was able to hold briefly in her hands. Wearing a blue dress with gray and black patterns, the queen appeared elegant with in particular a brooch set with diamonds and a turquoise in its center., and a two-strand pearl necklace. After which, Elizabeth II attended the launch of this relay from Buckingham Palace, wearing an orange coat and matching hat. This last appearance with the help of a cane should therefore not worry the relatives of Elizabeth II, still very fit.

