Elsa Leeb, Michel Leeb’s daughter, announces the birth of her daughter on Instagram, many personalities congratulate her

This Monday, October 11, Elsa Leeb, the daughter of Michel and Béatrice Leeb, announced on her Instagram account the birth of her daughter. Quickly, many personalities congratulated her.
Michel and Béatrice Leeb became grandparents. Last May, his daughter Elsa revealed to her Instagram followers that she is expecting her first child with a series of photos of her rounded belly. “An unexpected happiness, a new chapter of life, a blue sky after the storm, a happy upheaval, a dizzying joy, a mad love, you + me”, she had written in the caption of her publication, also mentioning the name of her companion Allan Asle, a comedian and pilot. Over the days, the young woman, usually very discreet about her private life, shared photos of her pregnancy, thus making all her subscribers happy. But this October, happy news arrived in the Leeb family.
A new chapter in the Leeb family
This Monday, October 11, the daughter of Michel and Béatrice Leeb announced the birth of her daughter by posting a photo of her baby. In caption, the young woman wrote: “On October 8, 2021 at 5:15 a.m., I understood what it was like to have the most beautiful meeting of your life. My Gaia, you upset me, give me confidence, calm me down, amaze me already so much … “. Visibly fulfilled, Elsa Leeb also wanted to have a word for his companion. “You were born out of an absolutely wonderful and indescribable love with Allan Asle that changed my life; count on us to share it with you every second. Thank you Allan Asle, thank you life“.
The personalities congratulate her
On hearing the news, her family congratulated the mother and her sister Fanny wrote her a note in comment. “I love you so much”, she said under the post. Then many personalities also congratulated her. “Ohhh you’re gonna know the best in the world now! Welcome Gaia!” wrote Sandrine Kiberlain while Camille Lou published: “Passions Gaïa 🥰 Passion you”. As for Anaïs Grangerac, she wrote: “Congratulations to you my beautiful !!! Welcome to your pretty doll!” Finally, Aurore Delplace simply wrote: “Magnificent”.