Elsa Zylberstein dredged up by a guest on the set of C to you, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine embarrassed (VIDEO)

On the set of C to you, the musician Jon Batiste greatly appreciated his exchange with Elsa Zylberstein … to the point of not listening to Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine at all! The host had to gently reframe her guest of the day, who seemed to have a soft spot for the actress.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine brought together a panel of eclectic guests on the set of C to you, this Tuesday, October 12. She thus welcomed Elsa Zylberstein and Stéphane de Groodt for their new joint film, Everything smiles on us. At the end of the show, it is the musicians, Abi Bernadoth, the big winner of season 9 of The Voice, and Jon Batiste who joined them on stage. The two artists sang their duet We Are for the first time together on stage, before sitting down and having dinner with the other guests of the program. And the current immediately passed between the American musician and the two actors.
A marked complicity that annoys Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine
Very enthusiastic, Jon Batiste appreciated that Elsa Zylberstein approved his speech on music. And he took the opportunity to take the hand of the actress, obviously delighted with this exchange. A complicity that distracted the musician, as the host noted with amusement. “That’s it, mate with Elsa. We don’t exist anymore. That’s it, you’ve chosen your side, Jon. It’s Elsa”, remarked Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, taking the situation with derision, under the laughter of the plateau. “Jon, have you been here for a long time, in France? How long are you there?”“, she questioned him, in vain, with the aim of launching his next sequence. “Longer than expected”, rebounded Stéphane de Groodt, provoking the hilarity of his partner while Patrick Cohen released: “You need them all! After Sean Penn …”. The presenter then tried to take back the reins of her show and control of her set, which didn’t turn out to be an easy task. She wanted to send a message that Matthieu Chedid had sent to his guest.
An Oscar winner for Drunk
The general public discovered Jon Batiste thanks to Drunk, the Pixar animated film broadcast on the Disney + platform. It is indeed his hands, which served as models for those of Joe Gardner, the main character of the film, when he plays the piano. He also composed a large part of the soundtrack of the feature film, for which he also received the Oscar for best music.