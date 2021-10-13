Elyon – Elyon MMORPG available for pre-download, pending character creation

Elyon will launch in the West on October 20. In anticipation of the release, the MMORPG client is available for pre-download and we can start pre-creating your characters tomorrow, Thursday the 14th, at 4 p.m.

After having undergone several phases of testing, the Western version ofElyon is expected on October 20 – finally distributed in free-to-play. In anticipation of this launch, the MMORPG client is already available for pre-download on the official website, and on Steam for players who have pre-purchased a pack on the platform of Valve.





In the process, the studio Kakao Games also invites players to start creating their characters (three maximum on the European server or the North American server) and reserve the name – with a little delay on the schedule initially announced since the character creation tool will not be finally available tomorrow, October 14 from 4 p.m. (Paris time).

What to prepare for the release of the MMORPG. For the record, owners of a pack will benefit from early access from this Sunday, October 17 at 2 p.m. (Paris time), but the global free-to-play launch is scheduled for October 20 at 4 p.m. At this point, the Kakao Games teams are announcing one server per region (one European server and one North American server) in order to bring together all the players – Elyon’s mechanics are based on PvP, therefore requiring populations. dense players, and the developer does not intend to disperse his community. However, if the queues were too long, additional servers could be opened.