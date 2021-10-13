More

    Emmanuel Macron will preside over the burial ceremony on November 11 at the Arc de Triomphe and Mont-Valérien

    Beforehand, the Head of State will pay tribute to the last Companion of the Liberation during a ceremony which will take place in the coming days at Les Invalides.

    It pays homage to a “figurehead of free France” having “embodied a century of freedom”. Emmanuel Macron praised the memory ofHubert Germain, the last Companion of the Liberation, died at the age of 101 in a press release, Tuesday, October 12. The Elysée announces that Emmanuel Macron will preside on November 11, the day of the commemoration of the armistice of 1918, the burial ceremony, which will be held at the Arc de Triomphe and Mont-Valérien, announced Tuesday the Elysium. The Head of State will pay tribute to Hubert Germain during a ceremony that will take place in the coming days at Les Invalides.


    “In memory of Hubert Germain and all his companions who saved the honor of their homeland, France respectfully bows. She knows what she owes them. More than ever, the flame of French resistance must not turn off and will not turn off “, reacted Prime Minister Jean Castex, Tuesday evening. “Immense sadness at the announcement of the disappearance of Lieutenant Hubert Germain. The armies bow to the memory of the last companion of the Liberation. The Nation loses one of its most illustrious servants whose honor and courage we oblige “, wrote the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.


