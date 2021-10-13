end of free tests on Friday, how will unvaccinated adults be doing?

” There, I do a test because I need it, but right after, I do my second dose of vaccine. “Hector, 18, crossed at the Wazemmes screening center in Lille, finds that” absurd to be obliged », But he resigned himself to being vaccinated. The disagreeable nature of the swabs in the nose to say the least, the systematism of the tests only valid for 72 hours, the impossibility of improvising an outing … Everything was better than being vaccinated. Only the end of free access made it bend.

Just like Ayoub, who went to be tested at the pharmacy in front of the Lille-Flandres station: “ I have to, I work in the restaurant business. But he woke up a bit late. ” I’ve only had one dose, and it’s only been five days. I still have to wait a while before I get the pass. We could be accommodating with people like me. I can’t afford to pay for a lot of testing until then. I think I’m going to stop. ”

“Musician, I need the pass to play”

Daniel, 25, still hesitates: “ I am a musician, I need the pass to play. I think I’ll end up doing it, I can’t afford 200 € for tests per month. “

” Me, I integrate it into my budget “, Said Olga, a 43-year-old teacher. ” I will limit the outings so that it costs me a hundred euros at most per month “Beatrice, 54, is” of those who are only at home in

company of themselves. So that doesn’t bother me. “

Dylan does. The 27-year-old bank advisor is ” angry », Denounces« Propaganda “, Said to himself” super disappointed with the country “, Thinks he” should vote for Marine Le Pen “. And concludes that he will manufacture false negative tests.

Soon the end of free tests in pharmacies. – PHOTO PASCAL BONNIERE

The number of tests is lower than at its peak, during the first wave of March or during the weekend of August 15, but it remains relatively high (more than 250,000 per week in Hauts-de-France).





The reaction of pharmacists

Among them, a good part of antigenic tests carried out in pharmacies. ” Most are people who are not vaccinated », Testifies Ibrahima Aidara, owner of a pharmacy in Lille. He ordered a few more tests for Thursday. ” We should have a little rush “. For the rest, it is ” uncertainty », But he obviously expects a drop in demand.

However, the representative of pharmacists from Hauts-de-France does not protest: “ This decision is relevant. We gave people time to get vaccinated », Judge Grégory Tempremant, president of the regional URPS. ” This will leave us more room to participate in the flu vaccination campaign and the third dose of Covid, especially since we have been vaccinating with Pfizer since last week. ”

Ibrahima Aidara still believes that it is not his job to check the health passes to know if the customer is entitled to free or not. Grégory Tempremant fears ” that there is a little frustration among some and therefore a little verbal aggression “.