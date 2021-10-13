Engine manufacturer Safran steps up its deployment in space

The first stone was laid in February 2020. Now out of the ground, the extension of the engineering and production center of antennas for satellites and flight tests of Safran Data Systems, in Teste-de-Buch (Gironde) , was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 12.

Created in 1981, this pole – which initially had ten employees, then doubled in 2001 – now employs nearly 160 people. The surface of the installations more than doubled, reaching 6,850 m2. They will enable it to produce around a hundred satellite dishes within the next eighteen months in order to meet the growing demand in the space industry due to the proliferation of programs from many start-ups in the United States and Europe.

With the “New Space” revolution, this movement linked to the emergence of a private initiative space industry, its order book has grown by 20% in five years, its customers being in Europe and the United States. and in Asia. “This ‘New Space’, no one knows exactly what it is anymore”, observes Jean-Marie Betermier, president of Safran Data Systems.

“Great opportunities”

“Today, on several of our space entities, we find ourselves with new names of clients that we did not know four years ago. If the technology is ready, they’re going to want to go fast. At one time, there were the big operators like Airbus, Thales or Boeing. Now, there are about twenty people who are credible ”, he continues.





The Gironde branch of the French company has identified more than a hundred projects with investors who wish to get involved in space. According to Mr. Betermier, it is obvious that “Not everyone is going to go, but it gives great opportunities for an equipment manufacturer to organize its offer”. “These new projects will help us meet growth targets and, of course, we want to be in these constellation markets. “

To cope with the growth of Safran Data Systems, which has posted annual growth of 6% for more than eight years, a new organization has been set up, that of the “space department”, entrusted to Jean-Marie Betermier. Proof of the continuous development of the group, at the entrance to the engineering center, a 9.30 meter high satellite has been installed. In two months, he will leave the site for that of NASA, one of the group’s many clients.