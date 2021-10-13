Erling Haaland clan meet Manchester City in January

What follows after this advertisement

It is not only the soap opera Kylian Mbappé (22 years old) which will animate the next transfer markets. The future of Erling Haaland (21) will also be at the heart of the debates. If his contract runs until June 2024 with Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian indeed has a clause allowing him to leave the Ruhr in the summer of 2022 if a suitor arrives with a check between 75 and 100 M €. Paris SG is already in the starting blocks, strong of the privileged relations between its sporting director Leonardo and the representative of the striker Mino Raiola.

Still, other competitors are in the running. Chelsea, for their part, tried to recruit him this summer, but faced with the intransigence of the BVB, the Blues finally opted for Romelu Lukaku (28, ex-Inter) and should not return to the charge. Real Madrid have also been following this issue closely for several months, convinced that the Leeds native has a soft spot for Casa Blanca. Manchester United is also around the corner. The Red Devils are hopeful that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relationship with the forward (he was his first professional coach on Molde’s side) can tip the scales in their favor.





Puma’s shadow

Former Haaland father’s club Manchester City, too, are keen to try their luck. Frustrated by the failure of the Harry Kane file (28 years old, Tottenham) this summer, the English champions, who lost Sergio Agüero (32 years old) this summer, intend to welcome a n ° 9 of standing next summer. Pep Guardiola and his management have therefore made the Scandinavian their top priority for the summer of 2022 and are quietly advancing their pawns. the Times We learn that a meeting is scheduled for January between the staff of Citizens and Raiola to discuss a potential transfer during the summer transfer window.

The very serious British daily specifies that Puma could have a say in this matter. The German supplier is in advanced talks to recover the phenomenon at the end of its current lease with Nike, in 2022. However, the feline brand is in parallel linked with Manchester City until June 2029. From there to see there a sign of further rapprochement between the parties concerned, there is only one step. The appointment is in any case well and truly taken for January. Mark your calendars!