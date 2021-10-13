Ex-OM: Hilton already wants to come out of retirement – Around OM

Vitorino Hilton, champion of France with OM in 2010 and with Montpellier in 2012, is now retired and is an interesting consultant for the new cast signed Amazon Prime Video. But at 43, he can not accept his retirement from sports, recorded last summer at the end of his contract with Montpellier. He told the microphone of France Blue Hérault have received offers from Brazil, France and even Ligue 1 with Brest, where his former coach in Montpellier, Michel Der Zakarian, would be interested.

Hilton explained that his future may “Being as a coach, a player, you don’t know. The desire to play has always existed. When I comment on the games and when I am at the edge of the pitch, I miss it a lot. My wife was very happy when I ended my career, because she knew I would be home more often. But lately, she pushes me to find something, she can’t take any more of me“.





It remains to be seen which club will be tempted by this very great professional who will perhaps try to push the limits a little further.

Hilton at OM

Olympian from 2008 to 2011

81 games, 3 goals

Champion of France 2010

League Cup 2010

Champions Trophy 2010

Type L1 team in 2009