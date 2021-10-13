F1 2021: A legendary circuit and a livery tribute to the program of the new update!

Released mid-July F1 2021 continues to update, correcting the many small issues present, and adding content including circuits. Today, the title has received a new update, quite linked to the topicality of the discipline.

In announcing F1 2021, Codemasters specified an important element, namely that the circuits of Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Imola were indeed on the program, but that they would not arrive until after the exit. In the first major update, players were therefore able to discover the route of Portimao. For a few hours now, it has been possible to retrieve the second major update for free, which contains the Imola circuit, also known as Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. A legendary circuit, located in a small town, which previously served as the track for the Grand Prix of San Marino, since renamed the Grand Prix automobile of Emilia-Romagna.





The circuit is coming accompanied by a new livery for the RedBulls. This one, mostly white, makes tribute to the Honda brand (and to the F1 Honda RA 272), a major player in Formula 1, whether as a manufacturer or an engine manufacturer. This livery was originally intended for the Japanese Grand Prix, canceled for health reasons and replaced on the calendar by the Turkish Grand Prix. However, this livery will only be accessible until November 15, after which the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez should return to their usual colors. If all goes well, the next big update will take place in November, and will allow us to turn on the Jeddah circuit, which is under construction in Saudi Arabia.

To read also

Buy F1 2021 on Amazon