Facebook is trying to make Instagram less toxic

For the past few weeks, Facebook has been in crisis management mode. On Monday, October 4, a worldwide blackout never seen in the company’s history lasted more than six hours and took Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp offline. Another smaller one followed four days later. Despite everything, technical problems are the least of Mark Zuckerberg’s worries.

He is more concerned with the elements that Frances Haugen, a former employee of his company, unveiled a few days earlier to the Wall Street Journal. The one who is qualified as a whistleblower following her initiative has transmitted a mass of internal documents revealing that the company is perfectly aware of the harmful nature of Instagram, which it owns.

Haugen points in particular to the proliferation of hate speech and the negative consequences of the social network on the mental health of young people, which Facebook uses in order to make a profit.

After denying through Pratiti Raychoudhury, vice-president and director of research at Facebook, the parent company ended up crashing a version of Instagram intended for children under 13. This temporary hiatus did not really convince the United States Senate, which Frances Haugen testified before on October 5.





Too little too late

In an interview on CNN, Nick Clegg, the “President of world affairs” Facebook, tried to put out the fire by announcing two new features on the social network. The first, entitled “take a break” will allow you to “Pause your account and take a moment to find out if the time you spend on it makes sense.”

If this measure seems rather vague for the moment, another is more concrete: “Where our systems see that a teenager watches the same type of content over and over again, and that it is not content conducive to their well-being, we will direct them to other content”, Nick Clegg explains.

In other words, this feature would allow Instagram’s algorithms to keep young people away from harmful content, rather than providing them with a constant stream of posts similar to the ones they are already viewing. It makes you wonder why such a system has not already been put in place, especially when, as revealed by the Wall Street Journal, Facebook recognizes internally: “We worsen the appearance complexes of one in three teenage girls.”

It remains to be seen how these features will actually work, and how Instagram will determine that content is not “Auspicious [au] well-being ” of teens who use it. Asked by The Verge, Facebook specifies that these new systems are not “Not yet in the testing phase but will be soon”.