Faced with soaring energy prices, suppliers are turning away new customers – Economy







“We are not in a position to take new subscriptions at the moment”. Funny surprise for consumers who have visited the site of Cdiscount Energy, the electricity and gas subsidiary of the e-commerce giant. In the last few days, they’ve all stumbled upon a “page under maintenance”.

With soaring energy prices, the company decided not to take on new customers. In any case, the time to “refound [ses] offers ”. And she is no longer the only one in this situation. GreenYellow, which belongs to Casino, or Mega Energy no longer offer individuals to open a contract with them. European Vattenfall has closed its gas and gas + electricity sections.

This is the other effect of the surge in energy prices: small alternative suppliers have had a hard time keeping up. Whereas in the past they were competitive in selling offers at discounted prices, fixed or indexed – but lower – than the regulated prices, this aggressive commercial strategy comes back to them today like a boomerang.

Heavy losses and risk of bankruptcy

In question: the price blocking, announced by Jean Castex. With this rule, even if they buy energy at a high price on the market, they will not be able to pass the increased purchase on to their customers’ bills beyond the ceiling set by law. “ Their cash will not be able to absorb ”such a hollow, warns Naïma Idir, the president of the National Association of retail energy operators.

In Great Britain, a dozen small suppliers have already gone out of business. This could also happen to a few in France and impact many homes. Because of the 10 million gas subscribers, more than six million have subscribed to an alternative offer to the regulated tariff. “The coldness of winter will determine the survival or not of the most exposed suppliers,” said Xavier Pinon, of Selectra, at Le Figaro.

Fewer offers and higher prices

In order not to sink, the suppliers who have decided to stay in the race are forced to downsize. Many have withdrawn their cheapest offers from sale. As ENI, which now markets only one proposal, compared to five previously.





The majority mainly increased their price. According to the Lite website, OVO increased its offers for new customers by around 40%. Bulb registers a price increase of 25%. Future consumers are not the only ones concerned: “Wekiwi, Mega and Planète Oui, are currently modifying their customers’ contracts,” confirms the National Energy Mediator in Le Parisien. Mint Energy announced a tariff increase of up to 25%. The Mediator warns, however, against illegal increases, not provided for in the contract.

Risk of destabilization of the sector

All of these strategies have one goal: to get customers to look elsewhere. Because each new contract now represents an additional cost for the supply company, because of the difference between what is bought on the markets and what is paid by the consumer. But this risks destabilizing the sector.

“Some players have seen a larger number of customers arriving than expected following price increases among the smallest,” observes Sylvain Le Fahler, of HelloWatt, at Le Figaro. Since they did not purchase enough electricity in advance to cover this unexpected influx, they are now raising the price of their offers so as not to lose. “

Concern for Leclerc Énergies customers

The situation is monitored very closely by the Energy Mediator. In particular on the future of the 100,000 non-meter Linky customers of Leclerc Énergies. At the end of July, the distributor told them that it would stop selling them electricity from October 15. “You must get closer before this date to another supplier”, wrote the sign in an email.

With the disappearance of offers at discounted prices, the new electricity bill will therefore be higher for 100,000 subscribers. Same Alpiq, which offered a 10% discount on the price per kWh to former customers of Leclerc Energies passing home, had to resolve to it. To compensate for the rise in prices on the markets, he had to reduce his reduction for his new customers. The latter will only benefit from a 4% discount.