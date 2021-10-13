Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed … Ubisoft just became the most hated video game studio in the world

According to a RAVE study, Ubisoft is the most hated video game publisher on the planet, far ahead of the competition. Explanations.

Since its inception in 1986, Ubisoft has established itself as one of the most important publishers in the video game industry. Of Rayman To Rainbow Six Passing by Assassin’s Creed, far cry and Just dance, the French-born company has shaped franchises that are as durable as they are popular.

However, all is not rosy in the land of gaming. Regularly mocked, Ubisoft has become a publisher whose success of certain titles is matched only the force of scandals that accompany them. Drastic graphic downgrades compared to marketing presentations, mediocre ports on PC … the brand is known today for exploiting its franchises like cash cows, even if it means leaving hasty games.

Just look at the unenthusiastic reviews of Far cry 6 to see the limits of the Ubisoft formula, consisting in recycling the same backward gameplays with a simple stroke of polish and exoticism in its sets.

Which FPS random is this?

However, the progressive fed up of players, if it has been felt for quite a few years, has just exploded through a survey by RAVE Reviews. Indeed, this analysis site decided to launch an experiment to try to find out what were the most hated brands worldwide.

For that, RAVE focused on Twitter, and collected more than a million positive and negative tweets from all over the world. They then calculated the percentage of negative tweets about brands, whether fast food, technology, and therefore, gaming.

In this category, it is so funny to see thatUbisoft is far ahead. If RAVE has sorted its results by geographic areas, the publisher is particularly criticized in Europe, Russia and Brazil.





The RAVE study

In total, Ubisoft was the most hated games-related company in 23 countries. Capcom for its part obtained the second position in this ranking by being far behind, with “only” nine countries. Finally, third place went to Game Freak, the studio behind Pokemon. While the company has been hated the most in just three countries, the two main ones are Canada and the United States.

What is quite revealing about this study is that it points the finger at brands installed, and who have often benefited from the impact of their flagship franchises to the point of abusing them, or offering new lazy iterations. That Ubisoft is at the heart of the results is ultimately not very surprising, and above all leaves one to think about when the players will definitely lose confidence in the titles of the studio.