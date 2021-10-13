Fast & Furious: Dwayne Johnson thanked by the team after his argument with Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson vs Vin Diesel, last round? Not sure, since The Rock returned to his argument with his colleague from “Fast & Furious” and the possible reasons for their artistic separation.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson: the end of the quarrel? Since the filming of Fast & Furious 8, the tea towel has been burning between the two actors. While the exact reason for this argument isn’t known, it’s deep enough that they haven’t toured together since.

In a long interview given to Vanity Fair, the former wrestler returned to his altercation with the hero of the Fast & Furious franchise. At the time, he shared his bitterness on social networks and he regrets it today:

It set fire to the powder. And yet, it was as if each member of the team managed to quietly thank me or send me a message. But I admit that sharing was not the right thing to do.

“I should not have”, he continues. “It goes against my DNA. (…) I regulate this kind of c ** neries without involving the public. He doesn’t need to know that, and that’s why I shouldn’t have done it. “







The one we called “The Rock” in WWE insisted on reiterating that he immediately explained himself with his playing partner at the time and that he had not let things turn sour:

“We saw each other, but I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would rather say that we made things clear. He and I had a good discussion in my trailer and it is from this meeting that we we understood that we were each at one end of the chessboard. And we agreed to stop there “.

For his part, last July, Vin Diesel mentioned the shooting of Fast 8 and his opposition to The Rock in these terms: “I can give a lot of cow love. Not Fellini’s way either, but I would do anything to get performance in anything I produce.”

What, always in Vanity Fair, Dwayne Johnson put a log back on the still hot embers: “When I read this, I laugh, like everyone else. And I laugh loudly. We all laugh, and somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too.”

He confides to conclude one of the reasons for his disagreement with Diesel:

“we are two philosophically very different people and we approach the world of cinema in a very different way”.

So much for the argument. Side business, While Vin Diesel is developing Fast & Furious 10, The Rock will land on Netflix on November 12 with Red Notice, in which he plays Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.