FC Barcelona, ​​ASSE – Mercato: in addition to Fofana, Newcastle rushes on two Barça players

Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman's unwanted list

In addition to former AS Saint-Etienne player Wesley Fofana, Newcastle, who has just been bought by extremely wealthy Saudi Arabians, would be interested in FC Barcelona central defender Clément Lenglet, according to information from the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Indeed, the Magpies would have inquired about the French international and could make an offer during the winter transfer window. Arrived in the summer of 2018 at Barça from Sevilla FC for 36 million euros, Clément Lenglet is no longer in the plans of his coach, Ronald Koeman. A departure this winter therefore seems to be on the agenda. Also undesirable at FC Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian attacking midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, would also be in the background of the current 19th in the Premier League.

#FCB🔵🔴 🚨NOTICIA SPORT🚨 💥Según ha podido saber SPORT, el Newcastle quiere un central zurdo en este mismo mercado de fichajes y Lenglet gustahttps: //t.co/C54ZLUApNr

