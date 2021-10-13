FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid

More

    It seems that Joan Laporta has made Erling Haaland her priority for the next offseason. The president of FC Barcelona would like to make his members forget the departure of Lionel Messi with the recruitment of the prodigy of Borussia Dortmund. Except that its economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, made a revelation to Sport which seems to torpedo the Blaugrana’s chances against PSG, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

    “It is very important that Barça recover the model that they should never have given up, with Masia as the backbone of the team and the stars as a complement. I have to exercise caution: we will not be able to recruit the best players in the world in the next two years. For the moment, we have other priorities: lowering salaries and bringing them up to market prices. This is the handicap we have compared to other clubs. ” Except that in two years, Haaland should be linked to another club!

    FC Barcelona do not plan to recruit for two years

    FC Barcelona’s economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, explained that his club would not be able to recruit the best players in the world for two years. Which means that Erling Haaland should slip under his nose next summer …

