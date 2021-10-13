FF 14 Endwalker Preview: An Epic Conclusion for Square Enix’s MMO?

With more than a month to go, we were able to try out a work-in-development version of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the next expansion for Square Enix’s flagship MMORPG. While this new adventure marks the end of the game’s first major story arc, this 2021 Media Tour was an opportunity for us to discover new areas and dungeons for a whole day as well as the two new jobs, the Reaper and the Sage. And the least we can say is that the wait will be long.

Preview conditions This article is based on testing an under development version of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the content of the final version is subject to change.

For this first approach to Endwalker, we were able to explore several new areas as well as the main town of this new expansion, Old Sharlayan. With a relatively large area, the latter is particularly pleasant to walk through, in particular thanks to its green spaces and its column-based buildings reminiscent of Greco-Roman architecture. As for the other two regions, Thavnair is a very colorful seaside area made up of small villages and mineral formations.

The other, Garlemald, capital of the empire, is a much darker and quieter place since the city is now in ruins following the events we saw in the Shadowbringers patches. If each of them has its own charm, we can not wait to browse these areas through the Epic quests to understand what is happening in Eorzea. Finally, note that we have walked through this version in development with the new breed introduced in Endwalker, namely the male Viera.

A rebalancing for the future

As we had noticed from the announcement of the expansion, Endwalker multiplies the references to Final Fantasy IV (the Warrior of Light wears paladin armor like Cecil, part of the action takes place on the Moon etc. ..). It is therefore without too many surprises that the dungeon to which we had access is none other than the Tower of Zot in which we find a cover of the original song as well as the Magus Sisters as the boss. If the course of the instance is in itself fairly classic, boss fights as usual require you to learn certain patterns. At this level, the latter are rather technical at first glance, which remains quite logical for content level 80 and above.

To familiarize ourselves with this new dungeon, we were able to use the Adjuration system (or Trust System) added in Shadowbringers which has received many improvements here. As a reminder, this system allows you to browse the dungeons with the Heirs of the Seventh Dawn controlled by artificial intelligence. With much more efficient companions than before, we clearly feel that the developers have spent a lot of time on this aspect. Of course, going through these instances with other players is always the fastest way to see the end of them, but these tweaks are still welcome, especially for those who prefer to play alone.

Moreover, it was on this occasion that we noticed that the damage values ​​had been reduced. On this subject, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the game, explains that it is a rebalancing of the values ​​of the game that the developers call downscaling. To simply summarize this phenomenon, you could say that with Endwalker there will be less impressive numbers on the screen but the attacks and stats will be, in proportion, still as effective as before. Of course, this also applies to enemies. Conversely, fast travel will see its costs increase. The limit of 999 gil for teleportation has been lifted and travel will now be able to exceed 1000 gil. In return, some destinations will cost less than before since the distances will be extended. Thus, we must expect that the teleportation to the Moon is particularly expensive warned Yoshida … Which is rather logical in terms of lore!





New on the job side … but not for everyone

Of course, this Media Tour was above all an opportunity for us to get our hands on the two new jobs in the expansion, namely the Reaper and the Sage. If we were able to find these jobs quite technical at first glance, we must also put the context in which we were able to try them, namely only for one day when the jobs were at level 90. Finally, after a while we have managed to correctly apprehend them and here is what we thought of them.

Regarding the Reaper, let’s first remember that it is a DPS, that is to say a job focused on damage. With his scythe, the latter has quite impressive attacks visually thanks to the many effects that accompany each of them. In terms of its mechanics, the Reaper is based on two gauges. The challenge of the job is to complete the first, the Soul Gauge, in order to then have access to capacities which allow the second, the Shroud Gauge, to rise. Once the latter is 50% full, your character can merge with the Avatar, an entity that looks like … Grim Reaper. This is where the Reaper does the most damage. So, in all these aspects, the Reaper is a class that we found very enjoyable to play and which gives a real feeling of power thanks to its spectacular side.

As for the Sage, it is a job of healer, that is to say a class which is intended to heal, and even more precisely of a healer barrier. In FFXIV, there are two types of healers, the pure healer (White Mage and Astromancer) and the healer barrier (Scholar and therefore the Sage). While the former have the most powerful healing spells in the game, the latter use protective spells to protect their allies and ensure that they lose the least amount of life. In themselves, they are the embodiment of the proverb “Prevention is better than cure“. Thus, thanks to its nouliths, name given to stones impregnated with ether which move freely in the air, the Sage can heal as well as protect his allies using various barriers and shields. In addition, he also has a mechanic that allows him to bring life to his teammates by attacking his enemies and thus have a more active role in combat. In any case, if the job may seem technical enough to take in hand, it is nonetheless pleasant once mastered.

Beyond these two new jobs, the eighteen others already present before have undergone more or less significant changes. In this case, two of them have received major changes: the Summoner and the Monk. Now, the former can finally summon real versions of the Primordials and no longer just Egi, while the latter continues to evolve and has a new core skill called Masterful Blitz. Apart from these two, the other jobs continue in the continuity of the direction taken in Shadowbringers. This is particularly the case for tanks, in particular the warrior, but also the scholar among healers, who welcome very few new features.

Our impressions After this first grip, Endwalker promises to be a new high-quality expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. Between its new environments with unique charm, its vast capital or even all its small adjustments made to facilitate the gaming experience, the end result promises to satisfy the very active gaming community. And if the Reaper and the Sage have all the keys in hand to be technical but exhilarating jobs once mastered, all the modifications made to the Monk and the Summoner will delight players of these classes. It remains to be seen how this extension will succeed in concluding the story arc started since the beginning of the game to offer a first epic conclusion to Final Fantasy XIV and prepare its next big story. Answer on November 23 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac.