FIFA and Israel in talks to co-host World Cup with Emirates in 2030

The President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino discussed the possibility of a World Cup co-organized by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and a set of other neighboring countries, during a conference in Jerusalem this Wednesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a brief statement that the head of the world football body had “Launched the idea that Israel could host the 2030 World Cup with other countries in the region led by the United Arab Emirates”, during exchanges between the two men.
“I think co-hosting the World Cup is the future and so why not dream about it and think about it. “
” I think co-organizing is the future and so why not dream about it and think about it, whether at senior, junior, men’s or women’s level, because the FIFA World Cup has this unique magic of bringing together and unite people Gianni Infantino replied, when asked if Israel could one day co-organize the event with countries in the region.
The FIFA president, traveling in Israel, was speaking at a conference organized by the Jerusalem Post, and recalled ” historic agreement Concluded between the Israel Football Federation and the United Arab Emirates Federation, according to a FIFA statement.
The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized their relations with Israel in 2020, under the leadership of then-US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, architect of this strategy.
During his speech at the conference, Mr. Infantino underlined to what extent the World Cup has become ” a huge event and not just a sporting event ”, which involves selling 3 to 4 million tickets, receiving 1.5 to 2 million visitors and which is watched by 4 billion viewers. ” He reiterated the idea that FIFA wants to put football at the service of society, to make a real difference by making its contribution, where possible, to peace and stability in the region. », According to the FIFA press release.
Words that go in the direction of the project of the International Federation, which wants to establish a World Cup every two years.