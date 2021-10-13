FIFA and Israel in talks to co-host World Cup with Emirates in 2030

During his speech at the conference, Mr. Infantino underlined to what extent the World Cup has become ” a huge event and not just a sporting event ”, which involves selling 3 to 4 million tickets, receiving 1.5 to 2 million visitors and which is watched by 4 billion viewers. ” He reiterated the idea that FIFA wants to put football at the service of society, to make a real difference by making its contribution, where possible, to peace and stability in the region. », According to the FIFA press release.