FIFA, between name change and big money stories

If we are to believe the testimonies collected by the American daily, the negotiations underway for at least two years around the renewal of the license contract would come up against a wall. So much so that a final break after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, at the end of the tenth and final year of the contract between the two parties, is not excluded; at least that’s what the latest press release from Cam Weber, executive chairman and general manager of EA Sports, released a few days ago suggested. And as often when renegotiating rights related to the king sport of football, it is the amounts demanded that are at the heart of the negotiations.

Also according to New York Times sources, FIFA is indeed seeking to obtain more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports – around $ 150 million per year. This would bring the payment to more than a billion dollars for a cycle of four years, modeled on that of the current organization of the World Cup. The sum at stake would not be the only reason for this deep disagreement: FIFA and Electronic Arts would not be able to agree on what are supposed to include the exclusive rights relating to the license. And making these disputes public is anything but trivial for an observer particularly close to the matter, none other than Peter Moore. “I don’t remember them ever issuing a statement saying we were in negotiations for a license renewal“, would have answered the former top manager of the company, before becoming general manager of Liverpool FC from 2017, detecting very clearly”a little signal“.

On the Electronic Arts side, the stranglehold on the virtual football niche in the absence of a real challenger would be enough to consider a name change. Those in charge undoubtedly estimate the commercial damage rather limited in the case of a franchise which multiplies moreover the agreements of license with the various clubs represented; the NY Times talks about 300 other contracts with other organizations, be they clubs, UEFA competitions or national leagues like Ligue 1. Insofar as FIFA’s license does not grant to EA Sports that the use of the organization’s name and logo, as well as the rights to the World Cup for special editions every four years, the American giant would not see the abandonment of the license of a so evil eye. It is probably no coincidence that the American publisher has communicated quite freely on the extension of the contract that links it to FIFPRO, the organization which represents professional players on a global scale, for continue to use the image of athletes in particular.





