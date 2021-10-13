Final Fantasy 14: Square Enix’s MMO Breaks New Record!

While previews for Endwalker, the next expansion for Final Fantasy 14, are being released around the world, Naoki Yoshida confirms something we saw in Square Enix’s recent financial report.

Square Enix’s MMO figurehead made it clear: Final Fantasy XIV is now the most profitable game of the whole license, and has 24 million registered players. To situate, they were not “than” 4 million in 2015, and 10 million in 2017 on the occasion of the launch of the Stormblood extension. A record all the more convincing as the history of Final Fantasy XIV had a very eventful life. Launched in 2010, the title has never managed to get rid of its problems, to the point that in 2013, Square Enix decided to start all over again and relaunch the MMO under the name Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.





The players present at the time remember the integration of this overhaul in the lore of the title, with a total destruction of the map experienced live. A second chance that pays off, since the game is now theone of the most popular MMOs and the best installed. The success is now such that server problems have been recorded, pushing the publisher to invest heavily to allow players to access it smoothly.

Within the FFXIV team, we don’t think of community members as just gamers. We see them as friends or members of our family. We all belong to this game. (…) Going forward, we will not spend money on our investments to ensure that this game continues to be enjoyed by our players, says Naoki Yoshida on the PlayStation Blog .

On November 23, Square Enix will launch Endwalker, the new expansion marking the end of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark arc, which will be launched with the second launch of Final Fantasy XIV. But the story will not end there, Yoshi-P evoking plans “for the next 10 years”.

