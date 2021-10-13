More

    Find out which cities will be inundated by the rising waters

    What will the world be like if temperatures rise by 3 ° C, leading to an inevitable rise in sea level? This is the question that the Climate Central, an NGO working on global warming, tried to answer.

    Researchers and journalists from the group have modeled the rise in water levels possible with such a rise in temperature in several places around the world, reports Fast Company relayed by Slate. More than 180 locations have been modeled to illustrate “the hundreds of years of uninterrupted sea level rise” caused by human activity, NGO CEO Benjamin Strauss said.

    Making climate change concrete

    On a dedicated website, everyone can see what a particular place would look like, like Saint-André Cathedral in Bordeaux. All you have to do is move your mouse over the images and then drag it from left to right to realize that some must-see monuments would be completely swallowed up by the water.


    “I think when we talk about climate change we often get carried away by abstractions,” said Benjamin Strauss. With this type of work, Climate Central wishes to make visible the impacts of human activities on the future of our planet.

    Indeed, the temperature increase of 3 ° C is expected for the end of the century if no effort was made to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate Central researchers say that even with a limited rise in temperatures, a relative rise in sea level will still occur.


